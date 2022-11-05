Listen to the audio version of the article

A two-step operation. This is what lies ahead in the delicate social security field after the first horizon between the Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, and the social partners. Twenty-nine organizations and associations convened for a substantially first listening meeting with interventions of a limited duration, almost necessarily. It will be up to the thematic tables, which will be convened in the next few days, to address the individual chapters, including pensions.

But at the end of the meeting, Calderone has in fact already indicated the route on social security, in line with the scheme already anticipated by the same premier, Giorgia Meloni: immediately some measures to avoid, with the stop at Quota 102, the return from 1 January of the Fornero law in full version, in parallel with the start of a process (of legislature), with trade unions and companies, to arrive, regardless of the upcoming maneuver, at “an overall system reform” based on “forms of flexibility that are sustainable “.

Not only. On the composition of the package of interventions to be included in the budget law, the Minister of Labor stated that Quota 41 “can be a point of reference, but it is still too early to be able to say how and with what conditionalities”.

Extension of the Woman Option and Social Ape

Calderone during the meeting, which was also attended by the Deputy Minister for Labor, Maria Teresa Bellucci, and the Undersecretary, Claudio Durigon, limited himself to indicating some principles without referring to specific measures. “It is a phase in which we are studying the tools,” said the minister. But the limited space of public finance available for social security measures in 2023 makes the way to go almost obligatory. Which provides for the extension of Woman optionquoted by the same Calderone, and by Social waters.

Exceeding Quota 102

For after Quota 102, one of the hypotheses on the table is that of associating, at least for the next year, the 41 years of contribution (or Quota 41) with a personal restriction of 61 (or possibly 62) years of age.