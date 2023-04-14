Quranic responses to secular nonsense

Mohamed Sharky

The Arab arena in general, and the Moroccan arena in particular, is known for the controversy aroused by the secular orientation represented by a group that considers itself an educated vanguard, and behind that controversy it aims to consolidate its orientation in a society that condemns the religion of Islam, and its constitution recognizes this in its first paragraphs.

Although this group represents only a few in this Muslim society, its people, the media at the time of the great development of communication technology has inflated its size and the size of its impact on society, and it is only an imaginary influence, as it has no effect on the ground of reality, rather its existence is inflated in it. In the media, nothing else, because Moroccan society is firmly rooted in Islam, and it is reflected in its daily living reality.

And with the advent of Islamic occasions, the frequency of secular debate targeting Islam in one of its fortified homelands increases, and it is a debate that bets on an imaginary dream whose proponents dream of the idea of ​​secularism as an alternative to Islam, and it is a losing bet whose proponents are absolutely certain of its loss, but despite that they try and are motivated by the instructions of Western secularism They support them as their fifth columns and mercenaries in the countries that profess the religion of Islam, and it has hired them for its secular extension in it to guaranty its interests, and they also enjoy the support of suspicious regional parties that finance them, and they are apprehensive about what resulted from the movement and revolutions of the Arab Spring of the bet of the Arab peoples on Islam to get out of an undesirable situation Western secularism stands behind it and devotes it to preserving its interests in the Arab countries that follow the religion of Islam.

And with the intensification of the controversy of the secular current in our country, which a group of scholars, thinkers and intellectuals are calling to confront it in order to preserve the religious immunity of the nation, the forms of that confrontation vary according to the diversity of the areas that this trend targets, and on top of that is the field of personal status, as the debate regarding it is still present and continues with us under a circumstance that has become known as amendment. family’s blog . The secular debate regarding this blog first started with the issue of equality in inheritance, and then went far in its extremism by raising the issue of individual freedoms, including what he called consensual sexual freedoms, homosexuality, and abortion… These designations attempt to lift the criminalization of what is considered from the Islamic perspective immoralities and moral deviations. .

Undoubtedly, this secular debate will not stop at this point, but rather will move forward in implementing the Western secular agenda, whose adherents will not rest until the corners of Islam become imitators of it and follow in its orbit and on its path, bearing in mind that their societies are experiencing terrible devastation at the level of values ​​and morals, which is what made Many of its subjects seek a solution in Islamic moral values, which increased their great apprehension of Islam as it invaded its home with its values, because its morally decadent values ​​could not stand firm as for its morally lofty values.

It is known that the secular debate, before it targets Islamic values ​​per se, paves the way for that by targeting its doctrinal foundations, as is the case with the issue of resurrection and resurrection, and reckoning and retribution in the afterlife. Secularists ridicule this belief, just as those who were before them from the defunct nations that the Holy Qur’an narrated to us mocked it. Although the denial of the resurrection, which is a corrupt belief, has its roots in the past, the secularists imagine that they were the first to believe it, and that no one preceded them in it, even though they repeat the phrases of the former ones from the past who preceded them to deny the resurrection, and they do not see in that an imitation of them knowing that they blame those who believe Their belief in the resurrection, and they consider it an imitation of the predecessors, and this is a paradox or a stark contradiction that exposes them to ridicule.

It is known that the denial of resurrection is in itself a denial of creation, and the latter is a denial of the Creator, Glory be to Him, for this reason the Qur’anic response confronted those who denied the resurrection from among the former with the logic of linking the resurrection with creation because they are two inseparable matters, one of which cannot be separated from the other, as God Almighty said: ((Didn’t man see that We created him from a drop of semen? Then, behold, he is clearly adversarial, and he gives us an example and forgets his own creation. He says, “Who will revive the bones while they are rotten?” Say, “He who created them the first time will give life to them. He is All-Knowing of all creation”). In this Qur’anic response to the denial of the resurrection, it imparts to him his referral to his creation, which he forgot or forgot, and this is what there is no way to deny it similar to his denial of the resurrection, and sound logic requires that whoever creates the creation for the first time is necessarily able to re-create it again, if he was unable to do that. He wouldn’t have created it the first time.

The nonsense of this adversary, the denier of the Baath, whose story the Qur’an recounted to us, is still repeated among secularists like him in this time. And we will list the phrase of one of our secularists, and we have already quoted it in a previous article to compare it with the phrase Al-As or Ubayy, so that the difference between them becomes clear in terms of the eloquence of the expression, even if their disdain for the resurrection is the same, as he said:

» The immortal metaphysical question has no answer in life, as no one returned from beyond to tell us what he saw, but it is the only question that has succeeded in building great intellectual systems, next to miserable answers that take the human mind back to its first childhood. »

The one who denied the resurrection in the past asked directly a challenging question about who revives the bones while they are in ruins. As for our secular friend, he turned around and was confused about the matter of resurrection, because according to him, no one returned from what he called the beyond, that is, after his death, to tell him what he saw, and there is a difference between the two expressions of denying the resurrection in terms of clarity. Rather, the expression of the secular is ironic because the challenge he brought does not rise to the level of challenging the question of the old denier of resurrection, the latter asked about the one who is able to revive the ruins from the bones, while today the secular denier of resurrection is the ultimate challenge for him that no one has a resurrection after his death and when the time for resurrection comes yet Bearing in mind that the Holy Qur’an contains things that deplore its heresy, because God Almighty has indeed resurrected those who died a hundred years in the life of this world, and by that, glory be to Him, is more capable of resurrecting people in the first life, just as it is in the afterlife, confirming His saying, the Most High: ((Or like the one who passed by a village while it was empty of its thrones, he said, “How will God revive this one after its death?” So God made him die for a hundred years, then resurrected him. He said, “How long did you stay?” He said, “He stayed for a day or part of a day.” He said, “Rather, he stayed for a hundred years. To the bones, how do we tear them apart and then clothe them with flesh? Then when it became clear to him, he said, “I know that God has power over all things.” And this Qur’anic text, as it came in the books of interpretation, tells the story of one of the prophets of the Children of Israel who was taken captive in the Babylonian era, then he got rid of his captivity. And he explained to him what the resurrection would be like, where he unsheathed those bones, i.e. installed them again, then clothed them with flesh, and their owners returned to life again, and he also unsheathed the bones of his donkey, and more than that convinced him that his food that was with him did not spoil, and did not change throughout the period of his death, and in that is a statement For the ability of the Creator, Glory be to Him, who is unable to do anything.

This suffices a Quranic response to the secularist who says that no one returns after his death to tell others the truth of what he saw. It is the arrogance and pride of this secularist that he underestimated those who believe in the resurrection, and described that as a miserable answer that takes the human mind back to its early childhood, while the denial of the resurrection is considered a great intellectual system, although in reality it is just frivolity if it is presented to the incisive Quranic response, in which only the arrogant are obstinate. And our secular companion is one of them.

Similar to the Qur’anic response to the nonsense of denying the Baath, we can cite other responses to the rest of the secular nonsense, which is a regurgitation of the nonsense of those who preceded them who denied the reality of the Baath and everything related to it or that results from it. .

And among what came in the Qur’anic response to secular nonsense, and the ancients preceded them in it with the testimony of revelation that no falsehood comes from before it or from behind it, the Almighty says: (( So turn away from those who turn away from Our remembrance and only desire the life of this world. And in this is a response to the nonsense of the secularist, which we referred to in a previous article, in which the following was stated:

«When I was born, no one asked me if I would accept going out into this world, and when I die, it will not be absolutely of my will. Meaning, and in that only prove my existence, at a time when others seek to make strenuous efforts to convince themselves that the most important truth is the existence of a hidden power that decided to go out into the world and then decided to restore it one day, without knowing the wisdom of that except voluntary servitude ».

Finally, we warn that the Qur’anic responses are sufficient to confront the secular nonsense, which is just regurgitation of the outdated nonsense of those who came before them in ancient times. And it is befitting for all those who engage with the secularists in their Byzantine controversy to confront them with what the Holy Qur’an confronted their ilk with, because it is the message of God Almighty to all people until the Day of Judgment. ((And if We had sent down the angels to them, and the dead had spoken to them, and We had gathered all things before them, they would not have believed unless God willed, but most of them are ignorant.))Then the Almighty said: ((So leave them and what they fabricate, and let the hearts of those who do not believe in the Hereafter listen to it, and let them commit what they commit)) Great truth of God .

The situation of the secularists in our time will not be different from what it was like for those who came before them in terms of fabricating nonsense that cannot be proven, as for the clear truth that came in the wise remembrance.