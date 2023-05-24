Rabat.. Security coordination overthrows an implicated in a murder in France

Electronic flag – Rabat Elements of the wilaya of the judicial police in the city of Rabat, in coordination with the services of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance, managed, yesterday, Monday, to arrest a 34-year-old man, on suspicion of his involvement in the commission of premeditated murder on French territory.

A security source explained that, according to the data of this case, which was the subject of an official complaint directed by the French judicial authorities, the arrested person is suspected of being involved in exposing a French citizen of Tunisian origin to beating and wounding him with a white weapon that leads to death in 2011 in Paris.

The same source added that the suspect was kept under theoretical guard by order of the competent Public Prosecution, in order to reveal all the circumstances and circumstances of this case, as well as identify all the criminal acts attributed to the person concerned.

The arrest of the suspect comes in the context of the efforts made by the interests of the General Directorate of National Security to strengthen the mechanisms of international security cooperation to combat various manifestations of crime, to pursue the persons being searched for at the international level, as well as to activate procedures for extradition or judicial follow-up according to the relevant national agreements and texts.