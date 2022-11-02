02 November 2022 14:13

Rabih Mroué started doing theater in the nineties in Beirut. In the wake of a generation of Lebanese artists born shortly before or during the civil war, which took place between 1975 and 1990, he addressed the fundamental issues of the following period: heroism, sectarianism, the narration of peace, responsibilities of politicians.

Today he is one of the most important protagonists of the Middle East art scene. His works, always performed in Arabic, have been subtitled in many languages ​​and are staged from Japan to the United States. Rabih Mroué has lived for ten years in Berlin, Germany, but the historical and political material he brings to the stage always comes from Lebanon.

Among the many innovative expressions pioneered by Rabih Mroué are his famous ones non academic lectures (non-academic lessons). Already in 2004, when she still worked and did theater in her spare time and with little money, she only showed up on stage. The first time she had only her notebooks in hand to comment on. Then over the years she added a computer with which she projected images, consulted archives, questioning herself and always playing with the representation of the public.

Reality without memory

In the show Riding on a cloud (Riding the cloud), staged on 2 and 3 November as part of Romaeuropa festival 2022 and created with Maxxi – National Museum of 21st Century Arts, on stage there is not the brilliant Rabih for a “lesson”, but the younger brother Yasser. As Rabih Mroué explains in an interview with Internazionale, Yasser was hit by a sniper bullet in Beirut in 1987, when he was 17 and the Lebanese civil war was about to end. Yasser did not die, but the bullet pierced his skull and caused him partial paralysis and aphasia, the loss of the ability to express himself and understand words.

It is Yasser who asked Rabih to be able to “tell” on stage his difficulty in restoring reality without memory. And if Rabih wrote the script, it is Yasser who has inhabited the stage since the show was first produced in 2013. “My brother’s life on stage has become a story in itself,” comments Rabih Mroué. “First he insisted on showing me everything, his letters, the photos, the interviews I did about him. I felt a great responsibility in having to represent what he asked of me. Then I wrote this text and it is he who recites it. His name is his, and the things told are mixed with the real ones. The show makes us reflect on the question of how much we put into creation: what invisible line separates the character from those who embody him? What do we add to our private life? The director? If I’m acting Hamlet, is it me or the actor acting? It’s funny to think that now the real Yasser is rehearsing in Rome to play Yasser on stage ”.