"Race against Hunger", students and teachers of Liceo Ariosto walking in solidarity

"Race against Hunger", students and teachers of Liceo Ariosto walking in solidarity

SCHOOL – Initiative at Massari Park in the presence of councilor Dorota Kusiak


The city councilor for public education, Dorota Kusiak, also participated this morning, Thursday 1 June 2023, in the “Race against Hunger”, an event organized in Massari Park by the “Ludovico Ariosto” high school in Ferrara by the student delegation and the Department of Motor sciences of the high school, in collaboration with local voluntary associations.

The protagonists of the morning were around 1500 two-year and three-year students together with the school teachers, who walked in the green area of ​​the park and enlivened various recreational activities such as some refreshment points and a small “DJ SET” which enlivened the atmosphere with a musical background. The aim of the meeting was to raise funds to build ways out of malnutrition for the children of Cameroon.

“We have gladly granted the patronage of the municipal administration and supported the initiative – said the municipal councilor Dorothy Kusiak – as a collaboration in the activities of schools, students and teachers who have shown concrete sensitivity towards populations that today need support and solidarity”.



