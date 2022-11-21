On November 21, a reporter from Chongqing Daily learned from the Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Construction Committee that in the face of the severe situation of epidemic prevention and control, the Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Committee resolutely implemented the deployment requirements of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, fully coordinated and deployed all resources, and accelerated the promotion of Yuelai, Construction of local cabin hospitals in Nanping, Bishan, Yinglong, and Cuntan.

Up to now, three local cabin hospitals in Yuelai, Nanping and Bishan have been put into use, which can provide about 17,000 beds; the construction of Yinglong cabin hospital and Cuntan cabin hospital started on November 16 and 18 respectively. Will be delivered for use. After the completion of the project, Yinglong Fangcai Hospital can provide 26,313 beds, and Cuntan Fangcai Hospital can provide 16,750 beds.

Faced with challenges such as tight schedules and heavy tasks, the builders of local cabin hospitals in Chongqing are racing against time and fighting on the front line of construction.

Take the construction of the Cuntan shelter hospital as an example. On the afternoon of November 18, the construction of the Cuntan shelter hospital officially started. Nearly 5,000 builders from the Third Bureau of China Construction and the Eighth Bureau of China Construction have arranged their shifts reasonably and implemented 24-hour uninterrupted construction.

“We make full use of BIM (Building Information Modeling) technology, prefabricated construction and other methods to reasonably arrange the construction period to ensure the smooth development of high-intensity process interspersed, and to ensure that the hospital is delivered and used immediately after completion.” Deputy Southwest Branch of China Construction Third Bureau Director Chen Sudong introduced that the project was constructed in strict accordance with the standards of infectious disease hospitals. Planning and design, program formulation, on-site construction, and resource assurance were carried out simultaneously to maximize the construction period. Up to now, the Cuntan Fangcai Hospital project has completed the foundation construction of the prefabricated house, and the construction of the prefabricated house is underway. It is expected to be completed on November 22.

At the same time, the Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Construction Committee has set up five working groups, including the comprehensive working group, engineering quality group, construction safety group, sewage treatment group, and fire safety group, to carry out 24-hour uninterrupted inspections, coordinate and solve related problems in a timely manner, and effectively guarantee The project progressed as scheduled to ensure project quality and construction safety.