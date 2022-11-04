There are more than two thousand operational volunteers of the Civil Protection in the province of Belluno, 1100 those who have worked on the front of the pandemic. The Belluno group has been committed, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, to assisting refugees in the former fire station. Almost each of the 63 municipalities can count on its own reality. Then there are the associations, from Ana to the Red Cross, to others. Many groups have a structured headquarters. Others don’t.

“To allow for maximum operational efficiency, as a region we have launched two calls, soon to expire, for the allocation of offices and vehicles” informs the regional councilor of competence, Giampaolo Bottacin.

A call, due to expire on 30 November, will grant contributions of up to 100,000 euros to local authorities for the construction and purchase of structures, to be set up at the headquarters; 20 percent participation by the Municipality is envisaged.

The first to come forward is the Municipality of Belluno. «We have decided to participate in the tender – confirms the commissioner Lory De Kunovich – because the Municipality does not have its own headquarters to be equipped for emergency intervention. These days I am looking for the most compatible solution. It could be a part of the same former fire station. But we also paid attention to the former schools of Levego. We are also verifying the availability of other municipal sites to be restored ».

The intention of the municipal administration is to create a real operations center, with offices and activities capable of responding in real time to any emergency. A seat, therefore, equipped with all the technological means available, which can be the control unit of the Coc. And with attached warehouses. Here is ready, therefore, another call – always regional – for the purchase of vehicles and equipment used by the volunteer.

«The effectiveness of the activities carried out by the voluntary sector also depends on the quantity and quality of the instrumental equipment that they can dispose of to guarantee an adequate capacity for intervention in the multiple emergency scenarios – explains the commissioner Bottacin-. Precisely with this objective, to further strengthen the Regional Civil Protection System, with this announcement we are making 616 thousand euros available for the purchase of vehicles and equipment used by the volunteer ». The maximum contribution may be equal to 80 percent of the admitted expenditure and may not exceed the amount of 40,000 euros for vehicles and 20,000 euros for equipment. Again in order to maximize the efficiency of the system’s functionality, award scores were included in the call for applications submitted by inter-municipal groups, coordination of associations, districts or other forms of partnership.

Other municipalities, in addition to Belluno, intend to come forward. Feltre among these. The Unione Montana del Comelico, with the president Giancarlo Ianese and the collaboration of the mayors of the valley, plans to structure an efficient office next to that of the future health district. On the other side of the province, in Alto Agordino, the mayors are consulting to decide together on which location to aim for.