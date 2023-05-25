Racism in Peru: Survey reveals that 23% of the population labels indigenous peoples as “obstacles”

A specialist specified that it is a “structural problem” in the country, where only a third of the population has a close notion of how many ethnic groups live in the national territory.

More than 20% of the population in Peru values ​​native peoples as “obstacles,” the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDH) said on Tuesday based on a survey conducted by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP).

68% (7 out of 10 people surveyed) believe that native peoples take care of nature and that their cultures contribute to the future of the Andean nation. Meanwhile, 23% consider that their thoughts and practices are “backward.”

“There is a sector that considers that they are an obstacle, that they are not valuable,” Ana Leyva, a member of the CNDH’s Indigenous Peoples group, told the state channel TVPerú. “He 23% who have this perception are mainly young people“, he pointed out.

Only a third (34%) have a notion that is close to the real number of indigenous or native peoples that exist in Peru, which are 55 in total.

Leyva pointed out that it is necessary to apply “an awareness work”, because “the non-valuation of the other can give rise to discrimination, to exclusion”.

“The issue of discrimination has not been addressed for a long time (…) it is the whole of society that discriminates, so policies have to be focused on the whole society and not only towards indigenous peoples”, he stated.

The expert indicated that it is a “structural problem” in Peru and advocated for an “integral interculturality.”

In fact, 26% of the people consulted thought that existing policies promote the disappearance of cultures; 24% believe that current public policies seek the exchange between cultures and mutual learning; while 34% think that State policies promote the conservation of languages ​​and traditions.

The IEP study, released on Monday, was carried out from April 22 to 27 and 1,202 people participated in 24 departments, 142 provinces and 430 districts.