The provincial Anpi will present a complaint to the police, because it identifies the author of the racist video, which in these days is bouncing on social networks. At the beginning of the video, the still unknown man reports that he is in Conegliano, even if it is not known where the filming took place. Then a series of xenophobic phrases. “As president of the Anpi of Conegliano and in the name of the board I strongly condemn the racist video released yesterday by a racist fanatic,” says Omar Lapecia Bis. “We are alarmed – he adds -. The presence of neo-fascists and racists on social media is too much. There is an alarm that should not be underestimated. The feeling is that with the establishment of the new government certain characters think, and I stress they think, that they enjoy a certain immunity. I therefore invite the politicians and representatives of this government to strongly condemn these behaviors and not only in words ».

The mayor of Conegliano, Fabio Chies, yesterday evening on the sidelines of the inauguration of an exhibition in the museum of the Alpini, condemned the incident. “Tomorrow with our provincial president Giuliano Varnier we will present a complaint to the Digos”, announces the president of Anpi Conegliano. «The problem of rampant racism is tangible in our society – concludes Omar Lapecia Bis -. It is concrete in the workplace and what is even more serious in our schools, where by now the students subjected to these behaviors do not even report them anymore. They think it is now a modus vivendi of our society. Our duty as citizens and educators not to be indifferent concerns everyone, no one excluded ».

