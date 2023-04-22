Radamel Falcao is injured again and misses this Saturday’s game

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao García suffered a new injury that will keep him off the pitch for two or three weeks, as confirmed by the Rayo Vallecano coach at a press conference. Therefore, the player was ruled out for the match against Real Sociedad scheduled for this Saturday at 11:30 am (Colombian time).

So far this season, Falcao has played just 534 minutes in 22 games, with an average of 24 minutes per game and just two goals this season.

It should be noted that the Colombian’s contract with Rayo Vallecano ends next June and its future has not yet been defined, although offers are being made in Europe, Mexico and South America. According to data from the journalist Álvaro Hincapié, Falcao has played 450 games in Europe, with 140 in Monaco, 91 in Atlético de Madrid, 87 in Porto, 48 in Rayo Vallecano, 43 in Galatasaray, 29 in Manchester United and 12 in Chelsea.

The Colombian striker’s injury is unfortunate news for Rayo Vallecano, who lose a key player at a crucial moment of the season, as the player’s experience and presence on the field are essential for the Madrid squad.