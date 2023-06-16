Radars installed on the Cali straight?

The users of the Cali-Palmira straight line declared themselves on alert, given the location of some devices on said highway.

Those who travel on this road daily were disconcerted by the presence of these devices and many stated that they were unaware of the reasons for their operation.

Drivers who travel along the straight observed that these devices announce the speed of the vehicles and fear that they will be charged fines.

Faced with this situation, false chains began to circulate through social networks assuring that they are photo fines like the ones found located on the old road via Cali – Yumbo.

Given the concerns raised, the Rutas del Valle concessionaire in charge of maintaining this road, issued a statement in which it clarified that it is not about photo fines, but speed cameras to avoid accidents in Cali – Palmira.

The notice

In the statement released by the concessionaire Rutas del Valle, the users of the road corridor of the Nueva Malla Vial Project of the Cauca’s Valley – Accesos Cali and Palmira, where the installation of educational speed cameras is currently underway in the sections with concentration of accidents that have been identified within the framework of the road safety strategy carried out by the concessionaire with the support of the traffic authorities of the region, with the aim of improving the mobility and safety conditions of the road actors.

The concessionaire indicated that “the implementation strategy of the educational radars is due to the high accident rates in the sections clearly identified and documented by the road safety committee in which the National Infrastructure Agency – ANI, the National Security Agency participates. Vial – ANSV, the mayor’s office of Palmira, the Municipal Transit Department, the Transit and Transportation Directorate and the Project Supervisor”.

Likewise, it adds that “it is important to indicate that these pedagogical systems are not photo fines, however, the traffic authorities (Transit and Transport Police and the Palmira Traffic Secretariat) are autonomous to carry out controls on the corridor for the sake of prevent and mitigate accidents in the areas associated with the location of these radars in compliance with traffic regulations”.

Rutas del Valle invited road users to pay attention to traffic signals, drive with caution and respect the speed limits allowed.

The devices

These devices have been installed in certain sections of the Cali – Palmira straight line, which are considered critical in terms of accidents.

The objective is that these devices serve as a teaching aid to reduce the accident rate in sections previously identified by the large number of road accidents.

As reported by the Palmira mayor’s office, the objective of these speed cameras is to mitigate the high number of accidents on the Cali – Palmira straight line.

He emphasized that the installation of these speed cameras will not generate traffic reports for speeding, since it is only a measure that seeks to adopt responsible behaviors behind the wheel.

There are four radars to prevent accidents and reduce deaths on the highways that were located in the Palmira – Cali direction, after the Istanbul toll; in the Palmira – Cali direction, between the Ciat toll booth and the airport bridge; the Cali – Palmira direction, between the Cauca river bridge and the Istanbul toll booth; and in the Cali – Palmira direction, between the airport bridge and the Sucromiles bridge.

The Secretary of Traffic and Transportation, Daniel Parra Valdés, said that “road safety is a constant concern of the Secretary of Traffic and Transportation, which supports this initiative, since it is essential that drivers become aware of the importance of respecting the limits speed and drive responsibly to avoid accidents and ensure the safety of all road users. Therefore, the installation of speed cameras is a measure that seeks to adopt responsible behavior at the wheel”.

Comments