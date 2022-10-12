Listen to the audio version of the article

Gianluca Nicoletti, experimenter of new worlds, lands in the metaverse on 13 October: for the first time in Italy Melog, the program broadcast from Monday to Friday at 12.00 on Radio 24, enters the new three-dimensional universe to broadcast live streaming from a station within ‘Martix’, the digital city dedicated to culture and art (www.martix.com).

During the program, the conductor, or rather Nicoletti’s Avatar, will also meet the listeners in the metaverse to interact with them. It is a pioneering program and the experimentation is carried out in collaboration with the University of Milan-Bicocca to investigate aspects relating to interactions in the Metaverse with students and teachers.

How does it work

During the live broadcast in the metaverse, the audience present will be able to interact with the host through the chat tool, but also participate “in person” through their avatar and above all have the possibility to access (from PC) images, photo galleries, videos, contents multimedia related to transmission. Also enter specific virtual realities through hypertextual gates that will allow you to deepen the proposed themes. And not only virtually: there will be many special events that will take place directly in the Metaverse on particularly interesting topics and at different moments from the direct. In some cases, however, the discussions started in the metaverse will also generate the creation of live events and concrete initiatives in presence.

La partnership

Bicocca University is a partner of the initiative to promote and develop public engagement activities, organize events, meetings and seminars within the Metaverso Martix and the Melog program with the aim of enhancing, disseminating and transferring knowledge of knowledge , of technologies for the social, cultural and economic development of society. The Milano-Bicocca university will propose, in the metaverse shared with Radio 24, a series of activities related to the university’s “third mission”, spreading culture, knowledge and transferring research results outside the academic context, contributing to social growth and to the cultural address of the territory. These activities will be coordinated by the Vice Rector for Research Enhancement, Salvatore Torrisi, assisted by the Professor of Philosophy of Law and Legal Informatics, Andrea Rossetti.

The first episode broadcast from Milan and the Studio in the Metaverse, on 13 October, will host Vincenzo Bordoni, founder of Martix, the first Metaverse entirely dedicated to Art and Culture, and director of the “Il Barattolo” gallery. Among the guests of the episode there will be Vittorio Bonapace, an emerging Italian digital artist connected from London, who will talk about his affirmation in the new digital art market. All listeners who want to follow the live streaming of Melog within Martix, will have the opportunity to see the works of art and which are spoken about in the broadcast and ask their questions. With this same intention of narrating and commenting visual content on the radio, Melog will periodically dedicate its space to an in-depth study of issues related to communication, art, society and fiction. Also in the study are the Vice Rector for the enhancement of research at Bicocca in Milan, Salvatore Torrisi and the Professor of Philosophy of Law and Legal Informatics, Andrea Rossetti.