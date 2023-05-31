‘Radio Star’ Yeo Esther, surprised by the more evolved company welfare… 3 billion in accumulated donations

▲Yeo Esther. (Source = MBC ‘Radio Star’ capture)

Esther Yeo, a doctor, boasted about the unchanging welfare of the company.

MBC’s ‘Radio Star’, which aired on the 31st, was decorated with a special feature of ‘(In) Live Broadcast Tonight’, and Yeo Esther, Jo Young-gu, Kim Dae-ho, and Park Ji-min appeared and talked about various things.

On this day, Esther Yeo said, “The company’s welfare has increased this time. Unlimited use of restaurants in Gangnam continues even now,” he said, taking luck about the company’s welfare.

Previously, Esther Yeo appeared on ‘Radio Star’ last year and said, “These days, the MZ generation doesn’t need to eat together and treat them well. All you have to do is give financial treatment,” he said. “The salary is really high. The friend who earns the highest salary at the company earns more than executives of large corporations.”

Esther Yeo boasted of extraordinary welfare this year as well, saying, “We have a lot of female employees. Pregnant employees can work from home, and if they want to go to work, the company supports all taxi fares to and from work. Male employees also take paternity leave when their wives give birth to a child,” surprising everyone.

But there were also difficulties with it. He said, “There are many unmarried employees in our company. All of the main employees are in their 20s and 30s. Those employees can’t enjoy pregnancy and childbirth welfare,” he said. “We set up a dormitory in Cheongdam-dong for female employees. So, the male employee was disappointed. So, we set up a male dormitory in Apgujeong. It should be fair,” he said.

Also, Esther Yeo said, “I tend to donate a little. Recently, I saw that it was about 3 billion won. So, I am donating to an organization that monitors donations well.”

