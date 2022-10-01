Breast cancer: an innovative radiotherapy technique is underway in the Ulss Dolomiti that allows the treatment cycle to be completed in just one week, with important benefits for women both in “logistical” terms for saving time and travel and from the point of psychological, both in terms of “saving” the surrounding tissues by reducing side effects, with the same efficacy. Alessandro Magli, director of Radiotherapy of Ulss Dolomiti, explains that «in the initial (non-metastatic) breast cancer, surgery is the most important therapeutic act: without surgery it is impossible to cure the disease. But alone, in most cases, it is not enough: radiotherapy and systemic medical therapy play a very important role in increasing the chances of survival and recovery. In general, there is almost never an absolute “protagonist” and cancer treatment is done by several people and by several approaches which, combined, reduce the risk that the disease may recur over the years ».

These approaches include radiotherapy of the breast and / or lymph nodes which is performed, in the majority of cases, in women treated with conservative surgery. «In recent years, breast radiotherapy is undergoing an important evolution in terms of personalization of treatments. Today “, continues the head physician,” radiotherapy treatment is increasingly adapting to the clinical needs of individual patients, with consequent improvements not only in terms of oncological results, but also in the reduction of side effects. For this reason, increasingly rapid treatment schemes have been developed, with fewer sessions and with increasingly localized treatment areas. All this is possible only thanks to continuous research and technological evolution ».

Thanks to new technologies, combined with the skills of professionals, innovative treatment methods for breast cancer have been introduced at the Belluno Oncology Radiotherapy Center, the aim of which is to limit the side effects of treatment and improve the quality of life of women. «Among these the partial irradiation of the breast (PBI): where for patients selected according to national and international guidelines, the operated breast is partially irradiated with external beams. The limited size of the radiotherapy field and the use of modulated intensity (Imrt) save the surrounding healthy tissues and the treatment can be performed in only one week – 5 sessions. With other types of treatment the sessions are 15 or 25 with the same efficacy ».

The recently acquired technology also makes it possible to save as much as possible the rays to the heart, managing to deliver the treatment by exploiting the thoracic movement of the breath. In other words, the patient is asked to take a deep breath and hold it for at least 15 seconds, during which the dose of radiotherapy will be delivered.

No less important is the technique that allows to modulate the irradiation on the reconstructed breast after a mastectomy and saves prosthesis / expander, guaranteeing the same therapeutic efficacy of traditional techniques.

“Another important step forward for our Radiotherapy at the service of women, which makes us at the forefront of the treatments offered, like the major Italian radiotherapy centers”, comments the general director, Maria Grazia Carraro “for a territory like ours characterized by long distances, being able to complete the treatment in just one week has an important impact in terms of saving time and kilometers traveled. But I think above all of the psychological value of this innovative technique that allows you to close a chapter of your life in a short time. And start over ».