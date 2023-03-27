Hespress – Sukaina Al Sadeghi

The funeral of the late Abd al-Wahed al-Radi, a leader in the Socialist Union of Popular Forces Party, postponed the work of the Parliament’s internal system committee, as well as a meeting of the parliament’s office itself.

Parliamentary sources reported that the committee, which was scheduled to hold its work on Tuesday, was to discuss a number of articles of the draft rules of procedure that were rejected by the Constitutional Court due to their non-conformity with the constitution.

The number of articles on which the court has expressed its observations is six, and it is expected that the committee composed of the heads of parliamentary groups will proceed to amend and update them, taking into account the court’s observations, before passing them to the approval procedure after the opening of the next parliamentary session.

And at a time when the decision of the Constitutional Court confirmed that most of the articles of the system are in conformity with the constitution, he indicated that some articles neglected rules that guarantee the representation of the parliamentary opposition by the teams it chose to belong to in the positions of accountant and secretary in the office of the council, and rules specifying how to allocate the position of chairperson or rapporteur of the temporary thematic working group, according to The case for the opposition, and notes on the definition of “public policy”.

On the other hand, the House of Representatives office decided to postpone a meeting that was to be held tomorrow morning for the same reason.

And the federal leader, Abdel Wahed Al-Radi, died yesterday afternoon, Sunday, after a long illness, after which he was transferred to France to continue treatment.

The funeral of the deceased is expected at the martyrs’ cemetery in the capital, Rabat, tomorrow morning, as the federalists will start from the central party headquarters towards the house of the deceased at ten o’clock in the morning.