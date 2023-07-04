RadMet 2023, three days of meteorological radar in Bologna — Environment

Arpae organizes in Bologna, from 5 to 7 July 2023the fifth National meeting of meteorological radar “RadMet2023” (www.radmet2023.it) at the third tower of the Emilia-Romagna Region (room “May 20, 2012”). Three days of comparison and discussion between the different realities that, in Italy, deal with the topic for research and operational purposes.

Highlights: “Extreme events and climate change: the new challenges of meteorological radar”, a very topical theme, also in light of the recent flood events that hit Emilia-Romagna last May. Meteorological radar, thanks to the ability to detect rainfall in progress with wide spatial coverage and rapid temporal updating, represents an increasingly important and essential tool in operational monitoring and warning activities, particularly in the event of extreme and potentially dangerous events for the population. They are present in Emilia-Romagna two weather radarsone in San Pietro Capofiume (BO) and the other in Gattatico (RE), which are part of the national radar network.

After the initial institutional greetings, the event opens with a session specifically dedicated to the radar observation of extreme events, in consideration of their significant increase in recent years, both stormy, accompanied by strong winds and violent hailstorms, and characterized by particularly persistent rainfall, such as those that caused the recent flood events. The opening speech will be handled by the Agency and will focus specifically on the characteristics of the events that have recently occurred and the forecasting and monitoring activities carried out. This will be followed by a session dedicated to the role of radar in forecasting and warning. In the following days, there will be numerous interventions aimed at presenting the state of the art of meteorological radar in Italy and ample space will be dedicated to the future prospects of the sector in Italy, both in terms of applications and research. Two round tables are also planned, on 6 and 7 July, as precious moments for the exchange of ideas and information.

For details on the programme, visit the Arpae site – RadMet2023 news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

