FRANCIS PUIG

BARCELONA

17/03/2023 01:30

Antenna3. Barcelona.-The Sevillian contestant completes the Rosco and wins 2.2 million euros, the largest jackpot in the program

Rafa and Orestes had been facing each other since June 1 and their duel came to an end yesterday with the victory of the former, who managed to complete the Rosco in the most unexpected way possible: all in a row and without giving his rival a chance to try. The last word that completed the Rosco was the one corresponding to ‘Z’: “Beetle that attacks the wheat fields, especially when the grains are tender”. The answer: Zabro. A simple word that opened the door of a millionaire boat with which Rafa simply hopes to “live peacefully.”

Cleared the great television unknown of the week. Rafa Castaño was finally the one who took the fish to the water and completed the Rosco de Pass word leaving his rival for so many months, Orestes Barbero, with honey on his lips.

The Sevillian contestant won the contest’s millionaire jackpot, which reached the figure of 2,272,000 euros, the largest jackpot in the history of the popular contest, which surpassed the previous record, 2,190,000 euros, obtained by Eduardo Benito in the 2006.

