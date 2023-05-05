Rafa Nadal announces that he will also be out of the Rome tournament

Three weeks from Roland Garros, Rafa Nadal also declared himself out for the tournament in Rome (May 12-21), the last major event before the Parisian Grand Slam, where the veteran Spanish player hopes to be to defend the title.

The tenacious injury to his hip has prevented Nadal from playing on clay this season, where he gave up emblematic events for him such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and now Rome, a tournament in which he was champion ten times -the last one in 2021-.

“I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome. You all know how much it hurts me to miss another of the tournaments that have marked my professional and personal career for all the love and support of the Italian tifosi,” Nadal said in a published message. on their social networks.

“Despite having noticed an improvement in recent days, there have been many months without having been able to train at a high level and the readaptation process has its times, I have no choice but to accept them and continue working,” he added.

The tennis player who has won 22 Grand Slam tournaments, who is 36 years old -he will turn 37 on June 3-, has the mission of being able to be present at his favorite tournament, Roland Garros, an event that he won fourteen times and which this year starts on May 28.

The presence of Nadal in Paris, or the exact state in which he would arrive, is now the main unknown.

In 2022, Nadal was already able to win on the French clay despite playing with problems in his left foot, where he has suffered pain since his youth due to Müller-Weiss syndrome.

The Spaniard damaged a muscle, the iliopsoas in his left leg, during the Australian Open in January, in which he was fired in the second round against the American Mackenzie McDonald. Initially the injury was going to keep him out of six to eight weeks, but the recovery time has been lengthening.

When in mid-April he announced his withdrawal from the Madrid tournament, which is currently taking place, Nadal already admitted that “the evolution has not been what was initially expected.”

The months of loss in this 2023 have made him drop to 14th place in the ATP. On March 20, he left the ‘Top 10’ ranking for the first time since April 2005.