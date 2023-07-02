Rafa Pérez documents in series his way to the park of La Leyenda

the singere Rafa Pérez launched the first chapter of the series ‘My Best Version’, in which he documents the production of the concert that he will perform on September 22 in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata to celebrate his birthday and 15 years of musical career.

“’My best version’, the Docuseries in which you will be able to live with me this exciting path to the Parque de La Leyenda Vallenata”wrote the artist on his Instagram account when publishing the first chapter of the series.

“Here this dream begins to come true, I am happy, excited, expectant, motivated, I feel inspired, motivated, I know that this in the name of God will fulfill so many dreams, both mine and all my work team”, says Rafa Pérez while evaluating the infrastructure of the ‘Vallenato Temple’.

“We are going to inspire a lot of people to do wonderful things for folklore, I know that the people who appreciate my work will feel proud of everything that we are doing: field studies in the park, analyzing the positive and negative things, the technical problems that we are gradually overcoming, we are all on the same page”, adds the singer, who is accompanied by his work team, including his wife Milagros Villamil and the event organizers Carlos Mario Barranco and Fabio Torres.

The concert will take place on September 22 and will be free for followers of Rafa Pérez ‘La evolución’ and lovers of vallenato

