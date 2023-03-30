Vallenato music singer Rafa Pérez told the story of the boy from Montería who survived cancer through a video on his social networks. The artist recounted how exciting and satisfying that it was for him to meet the minor.

“Do you remember Isaac, from Montería, the cancer-surviving child who rejoiced, fed his soul and heart, and danced to the music of Rafa Pérez? during your chemotherapies? Well, this story touched my heart and I came to Montería to meet him. This is one of the things why I always tell you that you make music”, expressed the singer in the video.

Likewise, in the clip the child’s mother is seen telling that he entered the clinic when he was two years old and still did not speak. “He just told me: mom, mom ‘atatee’, and I already knew that they were the songs of Rafa Pérez. Without knowing it, Rafa became the motivation of our son, he was always happy, even in ICU he was with his accordion singing and playing Rafa’s songs”.

In addition to his visit, Rafa Pérez ‘La Evolución’ gave him a big teddy to the child so that he would always remember him.