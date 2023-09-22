Rafael Caro Quintero, Leader of the Guadalajara Cartel, Transferred for Health Issues

Rafael Caro Quintero, the infamous leader and founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, was recently transferred from the Federal Social Rehabilitation Center No. 1, also known as El Altiplano, due to health issues. Known as El Narco de Narcos, Caro Quintero’s transfer took place on Wednesday, September 21 under tight security.

The capture of Caro Quintero was carried out by elements of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) in mid-July 2022. Since then, his health has been a matter of concern. Reports suggest that Caro Quintero was still under medical supervision at the Adolfo López Mateos Medical Center in Toluca, State of Mexico, as of Thursday morning, September 21.

The reason for Caro Quintero’s transfer was a phase 4 prostate growth, which required medical intervention. It is worth mentioning that the drug lord has been battling prostate problems since at least 2017 and was in need of consistent access to medications. However, specific details about his current health status post-transfer have not been disclosed.

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) states that prostate problems are common in men aged 45 and above. Although not all individuals experience symptoms, the symptoms of prostate growth include urgent need to urinate, difficulty starting to urinate, increased frequency of urination, nocturia (need to urinate at night), decreased urine stream caliber and strength, and post-urination dripping.

Interestingly, another member of the Guadalajara Cartel, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, also suffers from benign prostate hypertrophy. Félix Gallardo, also known as the Boss of Bosses, has been diagnosed with various other ailments, including deafness, glaucoma, facial carcinoma, herniated disc, vertigo, esophagitis, anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, diabetes, and tuberculosis, among others.

The recent transfer of Caro Quintero coincided with the acknowledgement by United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, of the 14 Semar members who lost their lives during Caro Quintero’s capture. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) plans to extradite Caro Quintero to the United States at the beginning of next year, where he will face justice.

As Caro Quintero’s health condition continues to be monitored, the end of his reign as one of Mexico’s most notorious drug lords may finally be within sight.

