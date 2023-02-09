This Wednesday, the case of Jorge Luis Alfonso Lopez, alias ‘El Gatico’, son of Enilce Lopez, alias ‘La Gata’, resounded in the media again thanks to her appointment as peace facilitator.

López, former mayor of Magangué, He was sentenced in 2014 for being linked to the murder of journalist Rafael Enrique Prins.

precisely this February 9Journalist’s Day, commemorates the work that Prins carried out through his newspaper ‘The apocalypse’where for making complaints about acts of corruption committed by ‘The Kitten’ I ended up being murdered.

Rafael Prins was assassinated on February 19, 2005. / PHOTO: La Silla Vacía.

Due to questionable financial processes and alliances with the company ‘Ready’López was on the radar of the journalistic investigations the prince.

Rafael Enrique Prins Velásquezcritic of corruption and supporter of social issues, was characterized as a person who brought to light the irregularities of the current rulers.

Plaque in honor of Rafael Prins located in Magangué, Bolívar.

For doing his job well, he February 19, 2005 Prins was violently silenced by two subjects who, without saying a word, fired several shots at him when he was in the municipality of Magangué, Bolivar.

For this reason, the intellectual actor of the murder, alias ‘El Gatico’, today named peace facilitator, was sentenced to 29 years in prison for aggravated homicide and conspiracy to commit a crime.