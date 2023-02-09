Home News Rafael Enrique Prins, the journalist murdered by the son of ‘La Gata’
News

Rafael Enrique Prins, the journalist murdered by the son of ‘La Gata’

by admin
Rafael Enrique Prins, the journalist murdered by the son of ‘La Gata’

This Wednesday, the case of Jorge Luis Alfonso Lopez, alias ‘El Gatico’, son of Enilce Lopez, alias ‘La Gata’, resounded in the media again thanks to her appointment as peace facilitator.

López, former mayor of Magangué, He was sentenced in 2014 for being linked to the murder of journalist Rafael Enrique Prins.

precisely this February 9Journalist’s Day, commemorates the work that Prins carried out through his newspaper ‘The apocalypse’where for making complaints about acts of corruption committed by ‘The Kitten’ I ended up being murdered.

Rafael Prins was assassinated on February 19, 2005. / PHOTO: La Silla Vacía.

Due to questionable financial processes and alliances with the company ‘Ready’López was on the radar of the journalistic investigations the prince.

Rafael Enrique Prins Velásquezcritic of corruption and supporter of social issues, was characterized as a person who brought to light the irregularities of the current rulers.

Plaque in honor of Rafael Prins located in Magangué, Bolívar.

For doing his job well, he February 19, 2005 Prins was violently silenced by two subjects who, without saying a word, fired several shots at him when he was in the municipality of Magangué, Bolivar.

For this reason, the intellectual actor of the murder, alias ‘El Gatico’, today named peace facilitator, was sentenced to 29 years in prison for aggravated homicide and conspiracy to commit a crime.

See also  Shenzhen Bao'an District delineates high, medium and low risk areas in Xin'an Street and Xixiang Street - People's Livelihood - zhonggong.com

You may also like

Captured another of those involved in the crime...

The aftermath of the balloon incident is not...

This was the path to fame of the...

U.S. official: Blinken’s postponement of China’s visit to...

Another case of overcharging tourists in Cartagena

Turn up the temperature So hot!

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County News Qianyang:...

Report case of animal abuse in Santa Marta

Take note, Colombia will have four strikes and...

News: G7 considers sanctioning Chinese companies that assist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy