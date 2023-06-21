Rafael María, the father of Diomedes Díaz who taught him to work from ‘pelao’

A video of Diomedes Díaz circulating on social networks singing the song “My boy” to his father Rafael María Díaz. In the clip, ‘El Cacique de La Junta’ He interprets this song with a lot of feeling.

“I learned to work since I was bare, that’s why I’m always used to living with money, and with all the money I’ve earned, how many problems I haven’t solved, but I never have enough to pay my old man the upbringing that he gave with care”sang the artist.

But who is Rafael María Díaz? This man, together with his wife Elvira Maestre, had 10 children: Gloria María, Diomedes, Avelina, Rafael María, Elver, Abel, Rosa Leonor, Elizabeth, Juan Manuel and Elvira Luz.

Rafael María was a peasant who throughout his life worked on a farm near La Junta, in La Guajira, and He taught Diomedes to work from a very young age. His passion was fine roosters, even until September 14, 2007, when he died at his residence in Valledupar, he was raising his roosters.

“He spent that Friday as always: sitting on his stool in the street raising his fine roosters. That day she spoke with Diomedes, who was in Bogotá recovering from heart surgery.”, pointed out his son Elver Díaz Maestre when his father died.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

