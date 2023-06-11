Rafael Orozco, still attached to the force of memory

“The woman I love the most has arrived, for whom I despair, and I even lose my mind. Clear!”.

The name of Clara Elena Cabello Sarmiento was attached to that masterful verse of the song ‘La creciente’ by the composer Hernando Marín, and 31 years later she still cries when she remembers the man who gave her so many beautiful things.

Read also: The tragic night of the death of the idol of the multitudes, Rafael Orozco Maestre

That night, on Thursday, June 11, 1992, when Rafael Orozco’s life was taken in Barranquilla, his wife and daughters were left isolated from their moments of love. They could not believe that the man who, with his songs, brightened the lives of millions of people, was on his way to eternity and, as his friend Fabio Poveda Márquez said, “They gave him immortality.”.

Clara Elena, who during these years has done nothing but remember her love, agreed to talk about the person who rewarded her with all the love in the world, who gave her three daughters who are her pride and the indelible mark of the passage of Rafael José Orozco Maestre. for life.

“I will never forget Rafa. He was a wonderful being, happy, full of life, with many plans, both family and musical with his Binomio de Oro, alongside Israel Romero. Just as his beloved family has not forgotten him, neither have his followers. There are endless testimonials of affection and admiration received, such as that of a lady who brought me her 10-year-old boy, who knew a number of Rafa’s songs and sang them with greetings included. The food of memory has facets of pain and joy that are the raw material so that we never take Rafa out of our heartssays Clare.

Fully immersed in longing, she recounts that she met Rafael Orozco, in a circumstance of pain. “It was at the funeral of my brother Enrique. What happens is that his older sister Genith was married to my brother Rafael, and his brother Nehemiah married my sister Betty. On vacation I left Urumita, my land, for Valledupar, and that’s when we got engaged. I discovered that he was thoughtful, tender, playful and liked to make himself feel”, he recalled.

Witnessing the fervent flashes of love and with the approval of all their relatives, Rafael José Orozco Maestre and Clara Elena Cabello Sarmiento were married in the church of Santa Bernardita in Barranquilla on Friday, March 5, 1976.

Rafael Orozco had already recorded his first two albums with the accordion player Emilio Oviedo, entitled: ‘Adelante’ (July 11, 1975) and ‘Con sentimiento’ (December 30, 1975). Over time he had a string of successes alongside the Binomio de Oro de América. Along with the triumphs of the singer from Becerril, family members were arriving. First Kelly Johana, then Wendy and finally Loraine.

“He loved his daughters like no other. They were his adoration, he went out of his way for them and always when he left for his musical commitments he told me, mommy, my love, be careful with the girlstake care of them, do not neglect them at any time”.

Clara Cabello and her daughters, in her order Wendy, Loraine and Kelly Johana Orozco.

memories at home

She has saved a large number of memories, such as a stuffed flower with a piece of paper where ‘Rafa’ wrote. “Mommy, I am yours forever”. Also, in the talk she brought up the first gift she gave him when they were dating, a teddy bear. There are so many details that in his house he has a reserved altar where there is the living history of the man who enchanted him with his way of singing.

Do not stop reading: If Rafael Orozco were around!

He went on to tell another chapter. “My daughters are professionals. Kelly, is a business administrator; Wendy, is a social communicator and Loraine graduated in international business”, says Clara proudly.

Kelly, Wendy and Loraine, three names that were repeated in all corners of the Caribbean Coast and in the interior of the country, thanks to the greetings that the artist from Becerril, Cesar, gave his daughters on the records he recorded with Israel Romero.

So, Clara notes that “This is one of the satisfactions they have, that their dear father showed them his love until the last day of his life. That is very beautiful, everywhere I meet people who tell me that their daughters are named after mine, thanks to the love they had for their idol.”.

Another reason for Clara to cry again is when she hears: “Daddy, daddy, I want the child God to give me a doll and another for Wendy.” Those were the words that his daughter Kelly Johana, at the age of four, said at the beginning of the song ‘Christmas’, recorded by the Binomio de Oro and which is repeated at the end of the year.

In the middle of the talk, where tears weren’t invited but ended up stealing the moment, Clara thinks about every day in the world. “I wish everything would go back and normality would return, but in the face of that accomplished fact, I only have the strength of memory and my three daughters who with a lot of effort I have brought forward “.

These four women do not stop remembering Rafael Orozco Maestre and frequently visit him at his grave bringing him flowers. In that sacred place they meet followers who do not forget him and have something to show and say about the role he played in life, how it was to bring joy through his songs which have never stopped playing.

Time passes and memories are detained in different parts of the national geography even abroad, and for Clara Elena Cabello, like yesterday, she still likes the song that ‘Rafa’ dedicated to her, ‘Only for you’. “I feel that I have loved you and I love you more”.

It may interest you: Emilio Oviedo, the promoter of Rafael Orozco

Also, on the tombstone of her grave, she had the image of ‘Rafa’ singing made, where he appears happy as she has it painted in her memory, and with the original lyrics of the song, as composed by its author, which In one of its sections it states:

“The best thing that has happened to me in my entire life has been having you as a partner.You have given me things as beautiful as my daughters, that I live and give my life only for them”.

By John Corner Vanegas

[email protected]