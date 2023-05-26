Rafael Santos recalled how Diomedes Díaz celebrated his birthdays

On commemorating this May 26 the 66th birth of the late Vallenato music singer Diomedes Díaz, his children and other followers on social networks have dedicated emotional messages to him.

One of them was his son Rafael Santos Díaz, who remembered when he called to congratulate his father and he asked him to celebrate together with a vallenata party.

“Happy birthday dad, on a day like today, May 26, I remember that you called me early at 6:00 am, so that I could come with you and celebrate another year of your life together all day. We had a happy time, we brought you mariachis and we ended with a typical Vallenato party. Today we will be with God hand in hand celebrating with all your fans the 66 years you had and I will sing all your successess”, he wrote on his Instagram account.

Likewise, Elder Dayán Díaz, another of the Cacique’s sons, highlighted his greatness in Vallenato music and the legacy he left with his followers, whom during his artistic career, Diomedes thanked for the support they gave him in each musical release and his concerts.

“My father, happy birthday. God bless you forever, you are and always will be great and loved by all your children, family members and followers… Long live Diomedes Díaz!”he expressed on Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that year after year, Diomedes Díaz is remembered by lovers of his music, who with posts on social networks dedicate emotional messages to him and share videos or photos with him.