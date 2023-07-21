Rafael Verduga and Matías Oyola launched their candidacy for the presidency of Barcelona

The former sports vice president of Barcelona, Rafael Verduga and former player Matías Oyola will seek the presidency of the club.

This duo officially presented their candidacy on the night of this Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Rafael Verduga through his Twitter account, announced Matías Oyola as his candidate for the club’s vice-presidency.

The elections in Barcelona Sporting Club It was scheduled to take place on September 2.

“To build a new management model, the best are needed. Matías Oyola will be our sports vice president,” Verduga wrote.

“We know that his history and his experience at the club will be vital to achieve the achievements we are looking for,” he said.

Verduga, on June 27, made his candidacy for the presidency of the Barcelona Sporting Club official.

That same day he resigned from his position as current sports vice president.

Barcelona had everything planned for its elections to take place on September 2, however, something unexpected happened in the last few hours.

Former Canarian president José Francisco Cevallos filed a protection action against the yellow club.

Cevallos, who was in charge of Barcelona, ​​wants to appear again at the club presidential election.

However, he was excluded from the electoral roll, because he was sanctioned with eight years without being a member.

You will also have to pay a $10,000 fine.

The lawyer Mariela Díaz mentioned that Cevallos “has been sanctioned without the possibility of exercising the right to defense.”

