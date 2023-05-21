Raffaeli’s double gold at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships – Sport

news-txt”>

Sofia Raffaeli wins the gold medal at the rhythmic gymnastics European Championships in Baku. Shortly after winning the ball final, the Italian won the clubs final too, with a score of 33,000 points. Eighth position for the other Italian in the race, Alexandra Argiugiuculese. The silver medal went to the Bulgarian Boryana Kaleyn (32.650), the bronze to the Slovenian Ekaterina Vedeneeva (31.700).

“In the specialties I’m calmer because each final is in itself. Despite a small error in the circle, I knew that the race was not compromised as a mistake in the All Around could be. I reset and thought only of those trials that awaited me”. The blue of the rhythmic Sofia Raffaeli said it after the continental gold medals won in Baku with clubs and ball. “I still haven’t realized that I’m European vice-champion and that I’ve achieved another record for the blue rhythmic team after my victory at the World Cup in Sofia, but I’m really very happy even though I know I didn’t give my all – she continued -. Today I entered on the platform with this desire and the result showed. I did all the risky elements of my exercises and I did them well. Everyone is satisfied with these two medals – he concluded – but now the focus moves on to the Absolutes of Folgaria and then on the World Cup in Milan and, obviously, on the most important event, the World Cup in Valencia”.

European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, Bronze Butterflies in 5 hoops

The booty of the Italian expedition to the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, was enriched in the last afternoon of the competition with the bronze of the Butterflies in the five hoops test. The blues – Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Daniela Mogurean, Laura Paris and Alessia Russo – finished with 34,950 points, bested only by Israel, which won the gold medal with 35,800, and by Bulgaria, silver with 35,250 . Italy thus closes the European trip with five medals.