Raffaella Carrà at the cinema from 6 to 12 July in a documentary by Daniele Luchetti

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of his birth, the documentary Raffa, directed by Daniele Luchetti, arrives in cinemas, where it will remain from 6 to 12 July. The film traces the career of the showgirl who has become an icon of Italian culture and beyond.



If she were still alive, Raffaella Carrà he would celebrate his eightieth birthday on June 18th. Precisely on the occasion of this anniversary, actually about 3 weeks later, her fans will be able to see her again and remember her in the documentary Raffa, which will be in Italian cinemas from 6 to 12 July. He thought about directing the documentary Daniel Luchetti, who wanted to tell the artistic career of the singer, showgirl and presenter and also her personality. Small screen icon, the Carrà has always been very private about her private life, and therefore the film of Lockets lets take a closer look at it.

Raffa: what Daniele Luchetti’s documentary tells

Raffaella Carrà he had to fight to establish himself in a world and in a society still characterized by strong male chauvinism. The documentary of Daniel Luchetti traces, as we said, the artist’s public and private life, starting from his childhood in Romagna marked by his father’s abandonment, up to his flirtation with Frank Sinatraand then his two great loves (Gianni Boncompagni e Sergio Japino), the regret for not having become a mother, many triumphs and some failures.

“One can only fall in love with Raffaella” – he said Daniel Luchetti – “surrendering unreservedly to her energetic grace, officially declaring her an innovator who has often changed her identity without ever betraying her own desires”.

Symbol of freedom and gender equality in the 70s, queen of public TV in the 80s and LGBTQ+ icon in the 90s, Raffaella Carrà we miss it very much. Raffa it gives us the opportunity to stay with her for a while longer. The documentary is an original Disney+ title produced by Fremantle and distributed to cinemas exclusively by Nexo Digital.