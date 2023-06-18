Raging ship fire in the Philippines

At least 120 people were rescued alive after the ferry they were traveling on caught fire off the coast of the central Philippine region, the country’s Coast Guard said.

According to preliminary information, 120 people, including 55 crew members and 65 passengers, were on board the ship MV Esperanza Star, which was heading to the city of Tagbilaran, when it caught fire in the waters off the island of Panglao.

According to the coast guard, all individuals on board were rescued alive by passing rescue boats and fishermen and have been taken to the city of Tagbilaran for medical attention, food and water.

“The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) continues with firefighting and rescue operations in response to a maritime incident involving a passenger and cargo ship,” the institution detailed.

In videos and images shared by rescuers on social networks, it is possible to see the ship on fire and a thick wall of smoke, while rescue boats try to contain the fire.

The causes of the accident are still unknown, but initial information indicates that the fire started in the engine room and spread to the rear of the boat, as explained in statements to journalists by the head of the local Management and Disaster Risk Reduction, Anthony Damalerio.

Incidents with cargo and passenger ships are not unusual in the Philippines, whose poor shipping makes it easy for accidents and overcrowding on its ferries.

At the end of last March, a serious fire on a ferry in the south of the country left more than 30 dead, including at least three children, while at least 230 other people were rescued alive.