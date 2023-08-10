Rahul Gandhi accused of air-kissing Lok Sabha members, Smriti Irani criticizes, written complaint of BJP women members to Speaker

Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for air-kissing Lok Sabha members

Written complaint by BJP women MPs to Speaker, Congress clarification

New Delhi : 09 / August

(sahrnews.com/agencies)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi air kiss in Lok Sabha Flying Kiss# There has been a huge uproar over the “Flying Kiss”. Meanwhile, sources in the Congress party said that Rahul Gandhi was generally referring to the treasury benches and was not referring to a minister or MPs in particular. was not.

In its report, NDTV quoted Congress party sources as saying that Rahul Gandhi pointed to the treasury benches as he was leaving with an air kiss, as he called all MPs brothers and sisters during his speech in the Lok Sabha. He addressed it by saying. He did not address it to any particular minister or member of parliament and not at all to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who spoke during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP government immediately after Rahul Gandhi’s address, alleged that the Congress MP blew an air kiss before leaving the House. gave Those who were given the opportunity to speak before me, showed profanity before leaving. Smriti Irani said that it is only a rude man who can give a flying kiss to a parliament in which women members of parliament are also sitting. Such uncivil behavior has never been seen before in the Parliament of the country.

Absolutely shameful conduct by Rahul Gandhi, who blew a ‘flying kiss’ on his way out of the Parliament, gesturing towards a lady MP… Absolutely sickening. This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has displayed such disgusting behaviour. Earlier he was seen winking and throwing… pic.twitter.com/8YhhZaWmob — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 9, 2023

Later speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Smriti Irani said that never before had such rude behavior towards a man been seen in the Parliament. There is a man’s witness to this Misogyny# Criticized using it.

Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said that several women MPs have lodged a complaint against Rahul Gandhi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Telling that this has never happened in the history of Indian Parliament. What kind of behavior is this? What kind of leader is he? We have complained to the Speaker and demanded that the CCTV footage of this incident be obtained and Rahul Gandhi’s Action should be taken against.

In fact, a video clip of this matter was released by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya this afternoon 3 By bell 5 What was tweeted on the minute.

Rahul Gandhi ranting in Parliament… Shameful. pic.twitter.com/UrQxI8sk89 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 9, 2023

In response, the Congress hit back at the accusation of air-kissing Rahul Gandhi in Parliament by the BJP. Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas shared a clip of a news channel on Twitter and other social media platforms. In which BJP actress and MP Hema Malini was heard saying that she had not seen any such gesture from the Congress MP. Srinivas wrote that she also signed the complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker. are

I have not seen any Flying Kiss: Hema Malini But he has also signed the fabricated complaint. pic.twitter.com/6ZIv9wFW77 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) August 9, 2023

There, Fact Checker Muhammad Zubair C in in News 18 A woman journalist tweeted a screenshot of a tweet by Payal Mehta and a video of Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha, writing, “This is a video of Rahul Gandhi right before Smriti Irani’s speech. In addition, Smriti Irani said in her speech that Rahul Gandhi gave such a speech.” “Flying Kiss” to Parliament which has women members.

Muhammad Zubair wrote along with a screenshot of the tweet of female journalist Payal Mehta that “Interestingly, Smriti Irani One hour and 22 minutes But the air kiss was severely criticized in the Lok Sabha, but journalist Payal Mehta preceded him Ten minutes past one But while tweeting the same air kiss, he wrote that the women members of the Lok Sabha under the leadership of Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje have complained to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla that while leaving the house after the speech, Rahul Gandhi met the Union Minister Smriti Irani. has given an air kiss.

While Union Minister Smriti Irani herself said that Rahul Gandhi did this while leaving the Lok Sabha House. The question is being raised as to what was being discussed inside the House. CNN News 18 How did female journalist Payal Mehta find out what she tweeted while she was outside the house?!?

This is the video of Rahul Gandhi just before @smritiirani spoke. Is there any other video of him allegedly blowing “Flying Kiss” to Smriti Irani as claimed by @ShobhaBJP?

Also in her, speech Smriti Irani said, Rahul Gandhi blew a ‘flying kiss’ to a Parliament which has female… pic.twitter.com/cZJl5X3QaQ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 9, 2023

Get a few facts straight- The Minister was speaking on the no-confidence motion ! Any permission needed of when to mention what? Secondly, in my tweet, did I mention that Smriti Irani is filing the complaint? It was Shobha Karandlaje! Where is your confusion about the time?… https://t.co/7jATwiARU2 — 🦏 Payal M/Payal Mehta/ Payal Mehta/ Payal Mehta (@payalmehta100) August 9, 2023

“Videos and full details of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha today can be read by clicking this link of Sahar News.”⬇️⬇️

Your politics has killed Mother India, not Manipura, yesterday Manipur today Haryana: Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Post Views: 338

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

