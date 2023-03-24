Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha

The move follows a two-year jail sentence by a Gujarat court

New Delhi: March 24

(sahrnews.com/agencies)

Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president and Member of Parliament from Wayanad (Kerala) Lok Sabha membership was terminated today. Yesterday, a court in Surat, Gujarat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to a two-year sentence. What happened. A big shock for the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi 2019 has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha due to his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

In a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat this afternoon, it has been stated that Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, will be sentenced on the date of his conviction viz. March 23, 2023 has been disqualified from being a member of the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a notification issued today that the Constitution of India Representation of the People Act 1951 Section of 8 It has been decided under

Congress party’s Rahul Gandhi disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, March 23. pic.twitter.com/qmr9pRTtTh — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Remember that yesterday March 23 to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname by a court in Gujarat’s Surat. 2019 was found guilty in a criminal defamation case and sentenced to two years in prison. However, he was also granted immediate bail and the sentence 30 days was put on hold so that Rahul Gandhi could appeal against the decision.

Rahul Gandhi had reached Surat a day earlier to hear the court verdict and was welcomed by the top leaders of the Gujarat unit of the Congress. After the verdict of two years imprisonment, Rahul Gandhi returned to Delhi yesterday evening.

In his first comment after the Surat court sentenced him to two years in prison yesterday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, quoting Mahatma Gandhi, “My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God.” Non-violence is the means to achieve it.”

My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it. – Mahatma Gandhi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2023

This case against Rahul Gandhi was raised by BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Parneesh Modi in a rally in Karnataka. 2019 I filed after Rahul Gandhi said, “How come all the thieves have the common surname ‘Modi’?”. Apparently, his allusion was taken to Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi who fled abroad with millions of rupees from the banks. was

There, Rahul Gandhi’s sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “Fearful rulers.” @RahulGandhi All ways are being taken to suppress the voice of Ji. My brother has never been afraid and never will be. He will continue to speak the truth. To raise the voice of the people of the country, the power of truth and millions of countrymen. Love is with them.”

The whole machinery of scared power by applying price, penalty, discrimination @RahulGandhi Trying to suppress ji’s voice. My brothers have never been afraid, nor will they ever be. Have lived speaking the truth, will continue to speak the truth. Will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country. The power of truth and the love of crores of countrymen are with him. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 23, 2023

2019 On the second day of his conviction by a court in Surat and the verdict of two years imprisonment in the defamation case, Rahul Gandhi today Friday in the chamber of National President of Congress Party, Mr. Malik Rajan Kharge, before the notification was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. He was present in Parliament to attend a party meeting.

His mother and Member of Lok Sabha Shrimati Sonia Gandhi was also present in this meeting. Malik Arjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi came out after the meeting ended. Rahul Gandhi was seen helping Malik Arjun Kharge to get down the stairs. Rahul Gandhi quipped, “If I touch you now, they’ll say I’m wiping my nose on your back. Have you seen that?” That I am helping you there, they are saying that I am wiping your nose.”

Today the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting was held under the chairmanship of CPP Chairperson Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in the meeting @kharge g and @RahulGandhi Members of the parliamentary party including G were present. pic.twitter.com/zEZEuXvJoB — Congress (@INCIndia) March 24, 2023

#WATCH | “If I touch you now, they say I’m wiping my nose on your back. Utter nonsense. Have you seen that? That I am helping you over there, they’re saying that I’m wiping my nose on you,” says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he helps party chief Mallikarjun Kharge down the stairs. pic.twitter.com/l6qUSdfS0i — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Because March 18 The Karnataka BJP tweeted a video saying, “Unfortunately, the video reflects what Gandhi thinks about senior leaders like Kharge. It is highly condemnable. Rahul Gandhi uses someone as his tissue paper.” Do! This humiliation of Kannadiga cannot be forgiven.”

UNFORTUNATELY, the video epitomises what ‘Gandhi’s’ think of senior leaders like @kharge. It is highly condemnable that @RahulGandhi uses somebody as his TISSUE PAPER! This Humiliation to a Kannadiga can not be forgiven. pic.twitter.com/vhgOMtFaFo — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 18, 2023

On the court’s two-year jail sentence to Rahul Gandhi, National Congress President Mr. Malik Arjun Kharge said that the Modi government is finding new excuses every day to run away from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Adani. He said Nirav Modi, Lal. Modi, Mehul Choksi ran away with the bank and people’s money. Why is the Modi government defending them? The use of caste politics is shameful.

Modi government is finding new excuses daily to run away from JPC on Adani. • Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Mehul Choksi ran away with bank and public money

• Why is the Modi government defending them? First cooperation in theft, then use of caste politics… Shameful! Congress President Mr. @kharge pic.twitter.com/Kd6szm47pu — Congress (@INCIndia) March 24, 2023

Senior Congress leader Manish Tiwari, while reacting to the partial notification disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha membership, termed the decision wrong. He said, “The Lok Sabha Secretariat does not disqualify any member.” The President of the Republic of India has to take this decision after consulting the Central Election Commission.



Shashi Tharoor, another senior Congress MP, said on this decision that it is bad for democracy. 24 hours I was stunned by the speed and speed of this action and while an appeal was pending. This is politics with gloves off and it is harmful to our democracy.

I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy. pic.twitter.com/IhUVHN3b1F — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 24, 2023

