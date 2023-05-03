Rai 3 in HD, regional dynamic pid activation process concluded on key 3

Rai is facing another technological leap. On 3 maggio the operation to bring has been completed Rai3 in HD format on channel 3 of the remote controlo and the transfer of regional programs to HD format continues (the following are planned for the current year: Rai Südtirol, Rai TGR Lazio, Rai TGR Lombardia, Rai TGR Emilia-Romagna). During the month of May it will therefore be Rai3HD discontinued on channel 103 of the remote control. Rai1, Rai2 and Rai3 (national) programs are also available on channels 501, 502 and 503 on smart TVs equipped with HbbTV technology connected to the Internet (with HbbTV version from 2.0.1 onwards).

The implementation of this path involves the use of some specific technical functions of the DVB-T standard which require preventive verifications of the suitability of the receivers present at the users.

In some cases it may be necessary to reset the unit by starting a new automatic or manual channel search. Any anomaly can be reported by email to [email protected], also indicating the model of the appliance used. Thanks to the analysis punctual of the reports received on the [email protected] mailbox, at the instigation of Rai, the competent Directorate General of MIMIT (which avails itself of the collaboration of the Ugo Bordoni Foundation) is involving the suppliers of receiving equipment (TV and decoders) so that, where necessary, they can provide to make the management software updates of the reception equipment available to users.

At present the following suppliers have actively collaborated to make updates and the relative instructions for updating by users of their reception equipment available and easily accessible on their websites: AAAMaze, ADJ, Bravo, Digiquest, Diprogress, Edition, EK, Fait, Fenner, GBC, Humax, IDDigital, Imperial, Isnatch, Jolly Line, Lenuss, Majestic, Mediasat, Metronic, New Digital, Nikkei, Northerners, OK., OpenTel , Smartix, Strong, Telestar, Telesystem, Thomson, Tradelux, Trevi, United, WWIO, Xdome, Xoblivion, Xoro, Zap, LinQ.



It should also be noted that the second phase of the transition to the new digital TV is expected to start in 2023 with the national activation of the new DVB-T2 transmission standard to allow more efficient use of the radioelectric spectrum. Following this transition, it will no longer be possible to receive television broadcasts except with new generation televisions, that is, adapted through the use of special decoders compatible with the DVB-T2 standard (test channel on LCN n. 200).



Lombardy and Piedmont | Dynamic PID active from 04/28/2023

Rai TGR Lombardy HD + Rai TGR Piedmont + Rai TGR Emilia-Romagna Trentino Alto Adige | Dynamic PID active from 01/31/2023

Rai 3 Sudtirol HD + Rai TGR Trentino + Rai TGR Alto Adige Abruzzo and Molise | Dynamic PID active dal 21/03/2023

Rai TGR Lazio + Rai TGR Abruzzo + Rai TGR Molise Lazio, Tuscany and Umbria | Dynamic PID active since 04/13/2023

Rai TGR Lazio HD + Rai TGR Tuscany + Rai TGR Umbria Apulia and Basilicata | Dynamic PID active dal 21/03/2023

Rai TGR Puglia + Rai TGR Basilicata + Rai TGR Molise Veneto and Emilia-Romagna | Dynamic PID active dal 19/04/2023

Rai TGR Emilia-Romagna HD + Rai TGR Veneto + Rai TGR Lombardia Valle d’Aosta and Friuli-Venezia Giulia | Dynamic PID active dal 03/05/2023

Rai TGR FVG + Rai 3 Bis + Rai TGR Valle d’Aosta Liguria and Sardinia | Dynamic PID active dal 04/04/2023

Rai TGR Liguria + Rai TGR Sardinia + Rai TGR Tuscany Marche | Dynamic PID active dal 28/03/2023

Rai TGR Marche + Rai TGR Umbria + Rai TGR Abruzzo Sicily and Calabria | Dynamic PID active dal 28/02/2023

Rai TGR Calabria + Rai TGR Sicily + Rai TGR Basilicata Campania | Dynamic PID active dal 07/03/2023

Rai TGR Campania + Rai TGR Basilicata + Rai TGR Calabria

