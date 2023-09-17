Rai Sport Sunday 17 September 2023 | Live Tennis Davis Cup and Diamond League – LIVE Streaming

Ahead of the weekend, Sunday 17 September 2023, Digital-News.it presents you with Rai’s sports programming. On Rai channels and on Rai Sport HD (channel 58 of digital terrestrial, on satellite 227 Sky, 21 Tivùsat) ample space for national and international sporting events, with live broadcasts, news, features and in-depth analysis.

SPORT AIR ON RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD



Sports programming Sunday 17 September 2023 predicts the sports news at 11am on Rai2 live from the TV1 studio in MilanTG Sport Day“. At 3.00 pm Tennis with the 2023 Davis Cup Group Phase, 3rd day and the ITALY vs Sweden match live from the Unipol Arena in Bologna. The commentary is entrusted to Marco Fiocchetti, Adriano Panatta and Paolo Canè, with interviews conducted by Maurizio Fanelli and Cristina Caruso. At 7.40pm the historic “Nintiesimo Minuto” program returns live on Rai2 from the SR5 studio in Rome. The show is hosted by Paola Ferrari and Paolo Paganini. In the late evening, at 10.40pm, appointment with Sports Sundaythis year in its 70th edition: from the TV2 studio in Milan the hosting is entrusted to Simona Rolandi.

ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Giorno (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

ore 15:00 – RAIDUE HD:

Tennis: Davis Cup 2023 Group Phase 3rd day: ITALY – Sweden (live)

from the Unipol Arena in Bologna

Commentary: Marco Fiocchetti, Adriano Panatta and Paolo Canè

Interviews: Maurizio Fanelli and Cristina Caruso

ore 19:40 – RAIDUE HD:

Column – Ninetieth Minute (live)

from the SR5 studio – Rome

Lead: Paola Ferrari and Paolo Paganini

ore 22:50 – RAIDUE HD:

Column: La Domenica Sportiva (live)

from the TV2 studio – Milan

Lead: Simona Rolandi

RAI SPORT HD SCHEDULE – SUNDAY 17 September 2023

Sports programming for Sunday 17 September 2023. At 06:00you can watch the replay on RaiSport of the Tennis: Davis Cup Group Phase Phase 1 – Italy vs Chile from the Unipol Arena in Bologna. The commentary is edited by Marco Fiocchetti, Adriano Panatta e Paolo Canèwith interviews conducted by Maurizio Fanelli e Cristina Caruso. Subsequently, at 09:20you will have the opportunity to follow a special on Ryder Cup 2023 di Golf edited by Maria Barresi. At 09:30you can enjoy the replay on RaiSport of the Rally Mondiale Rally Grecia which takes place ad Athens, Greece. The commentary is entrusted to Gianfranco Mazzoni e Dario Nicoli.

At 10:00there is the reply on RaiSport dell’Athletics Diamond League – 1st Day Final from Eugene, United States. The commentary is edited by Luca Di Bella, Stefano Tilli e Guido Alessandrini. Around midday, you can tune in to the live broadcast on RaiSport of the Motocross: MX2 GP Italian World Championship – Race 1 hey if you have Maggiora, Novara. The commentary is entrusted to Gianluca Gafforio e Mirko Milani. Immediately afterwards, at 13:00always live on RaiSportthere is coverage of the Motocross: MXGP World GP Italian GP – Race 1still from Maggiora, Novara, with the same commentary team. At 14:00you can relive the Pantani Memorial Cyclingwith the reply on RaiSport and Cesenatico, Forlì/Cesena. The commentary is from Andrea De Luca e Alessandro Petacchi.

Continues at 14:50 the live on RaiSport of the Italian Women’s Football Championship for the 1st day Milan – Rome straight up RaiSport from the stadium”Vismara – Puma House of Football” Of Milano. The commentary is entrusted to Tiziana Alla e Katia Serrawith sidelines and interviews by Sara Meini. In the afternoon, at 17:00you can follow the deferred on RaiSport of the Motocross: MX2 GP Italian World Championship – Race 2 and Maggiora, Novarawith commentary from Gianluca Gafforio e Mirko Milani. At 18:00there is the deferred on RaiSport of the Motocross: MXGP Italian GP World Championship – Race 2always from Maggiora, Novara, with the same commentators. Continues at 18:50 the deferred on RaiSport of the Cycling Mateotti Trophy and breaking latest newswith commentary from Andrea De Luca e Alessandro Petacchi.

At 19:40you can follow live on RaiSport il Tennis with the 2023 Davis Cup Group Phase 3rd day and the decisive exchanges of ITALY – Sweden from the Unipol Arena in Bologna. The commentary is entrusted to Marco Fiocchetti, Adriano Panatta e Paolo Canèwith interviews conducted by Maurizio Fanelli e Cristina Caruso. In the early evening, at 22:00there is live on RaiSport dell’Athletics: Diamond League Finals 2023 – 2nd day and Eugene, United States. The commentary is edited by Luca Di Bella, Stefano Tilli, Guido Alessandrini. This is the last act of the 2023 athletics season, with the Italians Andy Diaz, Leonardo Fabbri, Ayomide Folorunso, Roberta Bruni e Dariya Derkach who compete for the prestigious “diamante” with the best international athletes. Finally, during the night, you can watch reruns of the Cycling: Mateotti Trophyl’Athletics Diamond League – 2nd Day Finaland the reply on RaiSport of the Tennis Davis Cup 2023 Group Phase 3rd day: ITALY – Sweden.

06:00 Tennis: Davis Cup Group Phase Phase 1 – Italy – Chile (replay)

from the Unipol Arena in Bologna

Commentary: Marco Fiocchetti, Adriano Panatta and Paolo Canè

Interviews: Maurizio Fanelli and Cristina Caruso

ore 09:20 Special: Ryder Cup

edited by Maria Barresi

ore 09.30 Rally Mondiale Rally Grecia (replica)

yes Athens [Grecia]

Commentary: Gianfranco Mazzoni and Dario Nicoli

10:00 am Athletics Diamond League – 1st Day Final (rerun)

from Eugene [Stati Uniti]

Commentary: Luca Di Bella, Stefano Tilli, Guido Alessandrini

ore 12:00 Motocross: MX2 GP Italian World Championship – Race 1 (live)

from Maggiora [Novara]

Commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

ore 13:00 Motocross: MXGP World GP Italian GP – Race 1 (live)

from Maggiora [Novara]

Commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

2.00pm Ciclismo Memorial Pantani (rerun)

from Cesenatico [Forli/Cesena]

Commentary: Andrea De Luca and Alessandro Petacchi

ore 14:50 Football: Italian Women’s Championship 1st day Milan – Rome (live)

from the “Vismara – Puma House of Football” stadium in Milan

Commentary: Tiziana Alla and Katia Serra

Sidelines and interviews: Sara Meini

5.00pm Motocross: MX2 GP Italian World Championship – Race 2 (deferred)

from Maggiora [Novara]

Commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

6.00pm Motocross: MXGP World GP Italian GP – Race 2 (deferred)

from Maggiora [Novara]

Commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

6.50pm Cycling Mateotti Trophy (deferred)

from breaking latest news

Commentary: Andrea De Luca and Alessandro Petacchi

ore 19:40 Tennis: Davis Cup 2023 Group Phase 3rd day: ITALY – Sweden (live)

from the Unipol Arena in Bologna

Commentary: Marco Fiocchetti, Adriano Panatta and Paolo Canè

Interviews: Maurizio Fanelli and Cristina Caruso

ore 22:00 Athletics: Diamond League Finals 2023 – 2nd day (live)

from Eugene [Stati Uniti]

Commentary: Luca Di Bella, Stefano Tilli, Guido Alessandrini

00:00 Cycling: Mateotti Trophy (replay) 00:50 Athletics Diamond League – 2nd Day Final (replay) 02:50 Tennis: Davis Cup 2023 Group Phase 3rd day: ITALY – Sweden (replay)

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

At 8.55pm on Rai Play 3you can watch the live broadcast of Diamond League Finals 2023 – 2nd day of Athletics, which take place in Eugene, USA. Luca Di Bella, Stefano Tilli and Guido Alessandrini will be the commentators who will accompany you during this high-level competition.

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel

ore 20:55 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Athletics: Diamond League Finals 2023 – 2nd day (live)

from Eugene [Stati Uniti]

Commentary: Luca Di Bella, Stefano Tilli, Guido Alessandrini

SPORT ON THE RADIO:

“Sunday Sports” of the September 17th are Rai Radio1conducted by Guido Ardonewill instead open at 12.30 with radio commentary from Cagliari-Udineseedited by Cristiano Piccinelli e Paolo Mastino. At 14 the departure of Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prixwith commentary by Manuel Codignoni. At 14.50 “All football minute by minute” conducted by Filippo Corsini. In the lineup 2 Serie A matches (Monza-Lecce e Frosinone-Sassuolo) and, give it 16.15, 2 of Serie B: Como-Ternana e Catanzaro-Parma. Inside links with Emilio Mancuso and Bologna per il match Italy-Sweden Of Davis Cup. Give her 18 the postponement of Serie A, Fiorentina-Atalanta. At 20.45 the last game of the day with Rome-Empoli (radio commentary by Diego Carmignani e Giacomo Prioreschi). Closing, until the end at 23.30, Fulvio Collovati e Philip Grassia they will respond to messages and phone calls from listeners.

