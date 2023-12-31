Rai Sports Programming: Events, Columns and News 31 December 2023 Rai Sport

Looking ahead to the weekend, Sunday 31 December 2023, Digital-News.it presents you with Rai’s sports programming. On Rai channels and on Rai Sport HD (channel 58 of digital terrestrial, on satellite 227 Sky, 21 Tivùsat) ample space for national and international sporting events, with live broadcasts, news, features and in-depth analysis. The races broadcast on Rai Sport HD are also available in high definition HEVC On the canal 558 of digital terrestrial.

The Rai Sport season is between novelty and tradition directed by Jacopo Volpi (deputy directors Auro Bulbarelli, Marco Lollobrigida, Riccardo Pescante, Massimiliano Mascolo and Stella Bruno) will be based on three fundamental cornerstones. The first, the events. Starting with the great tennis of Davis Cup and of ATP finalsto continue with the autumn cycling classics, continuing with the absolute “first time” of Ryder Cup of golf to end with the long season of snow and ice sports.

The second cornerstone is the traditional rubrics. TO Sports Sunday – which will celebrate 70 years of existence in 2024 – alongside hosts and talent, there will be an increasingly incisive space for social media and constant news updating. Preview dedicated not only to football but also to the big events of the day; return ofAnother Sports Sunday, to inform about the events of non-football championships and events. TO 90° Minutes we return to hosting as a couple, together with two commentators. The contents are dictated by the Serie A calendar: Saturday previews, Sunday afternoon matches, rumors and comments, previews on evening postponements, and everything that comes out of the world of social media about the championship. Third and final cornerstone, the season’s news, starting with Rai Sport Live. Airing on Rai 2 from 4pm on Sunday, it will contain live events but also repeats in the case of great results, commented by the protagonists, and short specials on Italian sports figures. And then on Saturdays a news program dedicated largely to in-depth analysis, with considerable space reserved for what is not football.

An important point will be a relaunch of programming on the thematic channel Rai Sport HD. The intention is to have a constant thread in some parts of the day, a central study that links the events broadcast and real-time updates on the day’s news. The events – sometimes in synergy with the generalist channels – will still be the highlight of the schedule.

RAI SPORT HD SCHEDULE – SUNDAY 31 December 2023

The sports day of 31 December 2023 with the replica of the “Elite Women’s World Cup” of cyclocross from Hulst, Olandaat 6:00with commentary from Andrea De Luca ed Henry Martello. Subsequently, at 7:00we are live with the “Notiziario – TG Sport Mattina”, following the 7:30 from the rerun of “La Domenica Sportiva” from the studio TV2 Of Milanowith the management of Simona Rolandi.

At 9:25moving to Roma in the study SR8there is a repeat of “L’Altra DS” hosted by Monica Matano. Then, at 9:55the replica of the “Ski Jumping World Cup 2023/2024 4 Hills” from Oberstdorf, Germaniawith commentary from Nicola Sangiorgio. At 10:55always in rerun, the “Judo C.to Italiani Assoluti” from Ostia, Romewith commentary from Fabrizio Tumbarello. Mid-morning, at 11:55a “Special Tg Sport” takes us into the context of I wonder. Then, at 12:15live from Dobbiaco, Bolzanothe “Cross-Country Skiing: World Cup 2023/24 Tour de Ski – Women’s 10 Km”, with commentary by Franco Bragagna. At 13:30still a Bolzanothe “Athletics Bo Classic” is live with commentary from Franco Bragagna e Orlando Pizzolato.

In the afternoon, at 15:00dal Dobbiaco, Bolzanothe “Cross-Country Skiing: World Cup 2023/24 Tour de Ski – Men’s 10 Km” is live with commentary from Franco Bragagna. At 16:20cyclocross returns with the rerun of the “Elite Women’s World Cup” from Hulst, Olandawith commentary from Andrea De Luca ed Henry Martello. At 17:30always in rerun, the “Cyclocross: Elite Men’s World Cup” from the same location.

The evening continues with the replay of the men’s volleyball match “Super Lega Credem Banca 12th Matchday: Milan – Modena” from Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Milanat 18:40with commentary from Maurizio Colantoni e Andrea Lucchetta. At 21:10, a “World Cup 2023 Special” highlights women’s football. Continues at 22:10 the replica of the “Athletics Bo Classic”. The night ends with a repeat of the women’s cross-country skiing races 23:45 and masculine1:00both over a distance of 10 km, with commentary from Franco Bragagna. At 2:15the replay of the women’s basketball match “Serie A1 8th day: San Martino di Lupari – Venice”, with the voice of Andrea De Luca. Finally, at 3:25the day ends with the rerun of the “Ski Jumping World Cup 2023/2024 4 Trampolines” with the commentary of Nicola Sangiorgio.

06:00 Cyclocross: Elite Women’s World Cup (rerun)

da Hulst [Olanda]

Commentary: Andrea De Luca and Enrico Martello

ore 07:00 News – TG Sport Mattina (live)

07.30 am Column: La Domenica Sportiva (rerun)

from the TV2 studio – Milan

Lead: Simona Rolandi

9.25am Column: L’Altra DS (rerun)

from the SR8 studio – Rome

Lead: Monica Matano

9.55am Ski Jumping World Cup 2023/2024 4 Hills (rerun)

da Oberdstorf [Germania]

Commentary: Nicola Sangiorgio

10.55 am Judo C.to Italiani Assoluti (rerun)

from Ostia [Roma]

Commentary: Fabrizio Tumbarello

11.55 am Special Tg Sport – Vajont 12.15 pm Cross-Country Skiing: World Cup 2023/24 Tour de Ski: Women’s 10km (direct)

from Dobbiaco [Bolzano]

Commentary: Franco Bragagna

1.30pm Athletics Bo Classic (live)

from Bolzano

Commentary: Franco Bragagna and Orlando Pizzolato

ore 15:00 Cross-Country Skiing: World Cup 2023/24 Tour de Ski: Men’s 10km (live)

from Dobbiaco [Bolzano]

Commentary: Franco Bragagna

4.20pm Cyclocross: Elite Women’s World Cup (rerun) 5.30pm Cyclocross: Elite Men’s World Cup (rerun)

da Hulst [Olanda]

Commentary: Andrea De Luca and Enrico Martello

6.40pm Men’s Volleyball: Super Lega Credem Banca 12th Matchday: Milan – Modena (replay)

from the Mediolanum Forum in Assago [Milano]

Commentary: Maurizio Colantoni and Andrea Lucchetta

9.10pm Women’s Football: 2023 World Cup Special 10.10pm Athletics: Bo Classic (rerun) 11.45pm Cross-Country Skiing: World Cup 2023/24 Tour de Ski: Women’s 10km (rerun) 1am :00 Cross Country Skiing: World Cup 2023/24 Tour de Ski: Men’s 10 Km (rerun) 02.15 am Women’s Basketball: Serie A1 8th day: San Martino di Lupari – Venice (rerun) 03.25 am World Cup Ski Jumping 2023/2024 4 Hills (rerun)

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

Rai Play offers the possibility to follow the programming of Rai Sport HD live 24 hours a day, offering comprehensive coverage of various sporting events.

