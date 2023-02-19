Several arrests and seizures of drugs, authorities of the department recently announced.

“These operations to counteract the criminal actions of criminal gangs that intend to contaminate our boys, girls, adolescents and young people with narcotics, will be permanent in the department of Huila,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Paola Franco, commander of the department of Huila Police.

Thanks to the offensive action of members of the National Police in the department of Huila, in the last ones they carried out attacks on local drug traffic in different municipalities of the department.

In the municipality of Campoalegre, a subject was captured with a plastic bag, which contained 36 wrappers with marijuana inside, also in Tello a subject was captured transporting narcotics, meanwhile in Garzón, a subject was made available for drug trafficking and that he transported in his coca and marijuana-based garments.

In the municipality of Isnos, men from the National Model of Community Surveillance by quadrants, captured a citizen with a ziploc bag containing 38.5 grams of bazuco and National Traffic and Transportation and Army officials on the road that leads from Isnos to Pitalito seized 5.40 kilograms of marijuana transported on a motorcycle without a license plate.

Meanwhile, in Algeciras a man was captured on whom there is a judicial record for the crime of Drug Trafficking, the subject was placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office in the city of Neiva.

In the police raid against drug trafficking, marijuana was also seized in Saladoblanco, Pitalito and La Plata. These results are due to the operational and control actions deployed within the framework of the Vehicle Identification Plan and the Hunter Plan takes place in the department of Huila.