Home News Raid against micro-trafficking in Huila
News

Raid against micro-trafficking in Huila

by admin
Raid against micro-trafficking in Huila

Several arrests and seizures of drugs, authorities of the department recently announced.

“These operations to counteract the criminal actions of criminal gangs that intend to contaminate our boys, girls, adolescents and young people with narcotics, will be permanent in the department of Huila,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Paola Franco, commander of the department of Huila Police.

Thanks to the offensive action of members of the National Police in the department of Huila, in the last ones they carried out attacks on local drug traffic in different municipalities of the department.

In the municipality of Campoalegre, a subject was captured with a plastic bag, which contained 36 wrappers with marijuana inside, also in Tello a subject was captured transporting narcotics, meanwhile in Garzón, a subject was made available for drug trafficking and that he transported in his coca and marijuana-based garments.

In the municipality of Isnos, men from the National Model of Community Surveillance by quadrants, captured a citizen with a ziploc bag containing 38.5 grams of bazuco and National Traffic and Transportation and Army officials on the road that leads from Isnos to Pitalito seized 5.40 kilograms of marijuana transported on a motorcycle without a license plate.

Meanwhile, in Algeciras a man was captured on whom there is a judicial record for the crime of Drug Trafficking, the subject was placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office in the city of Neiva.

In the police raid against drug trafficking, marijuana was also seized in Saladoblanco, Pitalito and La Plata. These results are due to the operational and control actions deployed within the framework of the Vehicle Identification Plan and the Hunter Plan takes place in the department of Huila.

See also  All flights in Sanya's city closure were canceled, hitting the tourism industry | Sanya, Hainan | BA.5.1.3 strain | Control upgrade

You may also like

Work of the Camellón del Rodadero is completed

Perspective. Entrepreneurial spirit “manifested” to Carvajalino at age...

Two former mayors of Atlántico are sentenced to...

Tostao responds to those who criticize him for...

The semifinals of the Campesino Games are played...

National Interleague Flying Disc Tournament in its first...

Footballer Christian Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake

Mexican president signed decree that nationalizes lithium

National strategy against bullying launched in educational institutions...

The pint of Tino Asprilla at the Carnival...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy