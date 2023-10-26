Raid against right-wing extremist music scene: Lower Saxony arrested | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: October 26, 2023 9:46 p.m

Investigators arrested a man from Lower Saxony on Thursday in a nationwide raid against the right-wing extremist music scene. Searches were carried out in Bardowick and Salzgitter, among others.

The police arrested the 34-year-old at his home in Bardowick (Lüneburg district) on the basis of an arrest warrant. The Celle district court then ordered pre-trial detention due to the risk of absconding. The man is considered the ringleader and head of the group, as the Celle Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday. The investigation was carried out, among other things, on suspicion that a criminal organization had been formed. Eleven other suspects between the ages of 36 and 59 are accused of membership or support of the association. This is said to have produced and distributed criminally relevant, inciting right-wing extremist music. According to the public prosecutor’s office, this is not new music, but rather reprints of recordings from the 90s and 2000s by bands that are very well known in the scene. The perpetrators are said to have earned 199,000 euros in income. The members are mostly assigned to the right-wing extremist scene.

Tens of thousands of CDs and records seized

Investigators confiscate boxes full of CDs, records and storage media.

Numerous properties were searched nationwide. In addition to Lower Saxony, raids were carried out in Hamburg, Berlin, Thuringia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg. A property was also searched on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca. The Celle Public Prosecutor’s Office did not initially disclose what type of objects were involved. During the searches, investigators seized tens of thousands of CDs and records, numerous smartphones and notebooks as well as storage media. The public prosecutor’s office said 38,000 euros in cash were also found in a bank safe deposit box belonging to the alleged ringleader. The evaluations are ongoing. According to the information, almost 250 police officers were on duty.

Deployments in Bardowick and Salzgitter, among others

Three properties were searched in Lower Saxony, according to NDR information, including in Bardowick (Lüneburg district) and in Ringelheim, a district of Salzgitter. The suspects apparently also include the well-known 54-year-old right-wing extremist Thorsten Heise, who was born in Göttingen, Lower Saxony. Also be House in Fretterode (Thuringia) A search was carried out near the Lower Saxony border.

Police say the investigation was successful

The entire complex was launched by the Central Criminal Inspectorate (ZKI) in Oldenburg – proceedings have been ongoing there for several months, it was said. It is thanks to the investigators that they have uncovered the deep-rooted structures of this right-wing, hateful network and have now dealt it a serious blow, said Oldenburg police chief Johann Kühme. “Here, instead of being used for entertainment, music was misused as a political instrument for anti-human ideologies.” Martin Appelbaum, head of the Central Office for Combating Terrorism at the Celle Public Prosecutor’s Office, pointed out the great danger to public safety posed by the seditious, anti-Semitic and xenophobic content of the recordings: “The aim was to specifically target young people who are being influenced by right-wing radical propaganda should.”

Behrens: Music should recruit young people

Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) thanked the officials for the months-long investigation. “Music has an identity-forming function for right-wing extremists,” said the minister. It is an important vehicle for spreading the ideology. The aim is to influence and recruit young people in particular. “Anyone who spreads hatred and agitation, anyone who wants to despise people because of their faith or their origins, must not feel safe in Lower Saxony,” emphasized Justice Minister Kathrin Wahlmann (SPD).

Protection of the Constitution: Around 600 people belong to the scene in Lower Saxony

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution attributes almost 600 people to the right-wing extremist music scene in Lower Saxony. This is organized very differently. According to NDR information, the strictly hierarchically organized neo-Nazi group “Hammerskins,” which was banned in September, played a major role. However, the majority of the scene is not organizationally stable, according to the latest report for the protection of the constitution. The scene is financed through the sale of recordings, clothing and other advertising items, as well as income from concerts.

More or less secret concerts

In Lower Saxony there are some actors who repeatedly perform with different bands. These include the Meppen-based right-wing extremist musician Daniel G. and the singer Hannes O. from Lilienthal (Osterholz district). There are also more or less secret concerts by the scene in Lower Saxony. Most recently, at the end of August, a concert organized by neo-Nazis in the Krummhörn in East Frisia made waves.

