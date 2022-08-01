The thieves went into action at the Admiral del Pasquer around 4.30 in the morning, forcing a side window

FELT. Burglary before dawn today, Monday 1st August, at the Admiral club slot room of the Pasquer. The thieves went into action around 4.30 am, when nearby residents heard the alarm sound. The room on the ground floor of the building that houses the Casagrande hotel had been closed at 4, the normal end time.

A quick “job”, that of the thieves, who had to deal with the alarm system that sounded. The criminals, according to the first reconstruction, went into action from the side of the building overlooking the entrance road to the Famila. The less visible side from the main road. There they forced a circular window, protected by a metal grate, which was taken out of the way. Once the window was broken, then found smashed on the ground outside the building, the thieves managed to penetrate the premises of the slot room to hoard the proceeds of the gaming “machines”.

At the moment, the spoils of the night theft, on which the carabinieri of the company of Feltre are investigating, are still to be quantified. The staff of the Admiral room, working yesterday to check the damage and restore the room, entrenched themselves in secrecy. The room remained barred to the public, with the sign “Room temporarily closed” to warn users that during the morning they showed up to play.