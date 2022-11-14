They also stole the recording systems of the video surveillance cameras, so as not to be identified. But the carabinieri are on their trail. The soldiers of the Treviso Arma are investigating a series of thefts that took place between late afternoon and early Sunday evening, in Zero Branco. The criminals raided between the Bertoneria district, Sant’Alberto and the center, in the residential area behind the Zero Center shopping center. At least 5 houses hit in Bertoneria, others of thefts in via Bettin and attempts in via Guidini.

The gang is in all likelihood the same one that has carried out several raids in the Marca. In recent days in San Biagio di Callalta, three bandits were chased through the fields by the carabinieri, who had thus thwarted house assaults. From right to left Piave, in recent weeks dozens of houses have been visited in the Marca. The shots occur in the time between dusk and early evening, when there is no one in the apartments. The total of reported home thefts is down compared to last year, but even in 2021, 30% of the annual raids were recorded between November and December.