Home » Raid properties of former president Alfredo Cristiani
News

Raid properties of former president Alfredo Cristiani

by admin
Raid properties of former president Alfredo Cristiani

President Nayib Bukele announced that all of Alfredo Cristiani’s properties will be seized and returned to Salvadorans.

“At the moment the Attorney General of the Republic is raiding the property of the former president of ARENA, Alfredo Cristiani, located in Santa Elena,” the president reported.

These statements emerged during his address to the nation, where the head of state declared the “war against corruption.”

The Prosecutor’s Office has initiated the Asset Forfeiture process for luxury properties and companies belonging to former President Alfredo Cristiani, who for many decades was accused of enriching himself through State coffers.

See also  Ningxia's new "2+189" was found in the control state yesterday |

You may also like

Choice of freedom and peace

IX Games of La Francophonie: Guy Bukasa publishes...

How to relieve the symptoms of menopause?

Surrounded by green water and green mountains, large...

Leclerc and Sainz on upgrades: “They don’t change...

Lenno Uusküla: Staring championships are held in the...

Voting posts will be enabled for citizen registrations

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom Becomes a Polygon Validator By...

President Bukele makes three important announcements in his...

Covid-19 does not present unusual behavior in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy