Raid properties of former president Alfredo Cristiani

President Nayib Bukele announced that all of Alfredo Cristiani’s properties will be seized and returned to Salvadorans.

“At the moment the Attorney General of the Republic is raiding the property of the former president of ARENA, Alfredo Cristiani, located in Santa Elena,” the president reported.

These statements emerged during his address to the nation, where the head of state declared the “war against corruption.”

The Prosecutor’s Office has initiated the Asset Forfeiture process for luxury properties and companies belonging to former President Alfredo Cristiani, who for many decades was accused of enriching himself through State coffers.