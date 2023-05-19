Raiffeisen Gunskirchen is celebrating a double anniversary

Hubert Pupeter worked for 40 years on the management board of Raiffeisen Gunskirchen, and the Offenhausen resident will be retiring in July. He hands over the financial institution, which focuses on sustainability and climate protection, to a young, three-person management team. The new CEO will be 36-year-old Michael Kammerer, who holds a degree in economics and has worked at the bank since 2012.