This Friday, travelers between Düsseldorf, Duisburg and Oberhausen will be affected from 9 p.m. on the lines RE 5 (Koblenz-Wesel) and RE19 (Düsseldorf-Arnhem), the trains will be diverted and will not stop at Düsseldorf Airport, Duisburg and Oberhausen Hauptbahnhof. Between Düsseldorf Airport and Duisburg, passengers can change to other trains, between Duisburg and Oberhausen only buses run.

Detours on lines RE3, 5, 19, 32, 35 and 44

The RE3 (Düsseldorf-Hamm) will also be diverted and will not stop in Oberhausen and Essen-Altenessen. On the RE44 (Moers-Bottrop), RB35 (Mönchengladbach-Gelsenkirchen) and RB32 (Duisburg-Dortmund) lines, the trains end early in Duisburg and Oberhausen. Travelers must transfer to other trains or replacement buses.