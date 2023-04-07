news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AOSTA, 07 APR – The Italian railway network has awarded the tender for the design and construction of electrification works on the Ivrea-Aosta section. The winner is the consortium of companies made up of Impresa Luigi Notari (group leader), Sifel., Costruzioni Linee Ferroviarie, Clf and Rete Costruzioni Ferroviarie. The tender has a value of around 79 million euros, also financed with funds from the Pnrr.



“The interventions are part of the broader project to adapt and improve the Chivasso-Aosta railway line – reads a note – based on the provisions of the Framework Program Agreement between the Valle d’Aosta Region and RFI and is aimed at increasing and improve the performance of services on the Aosta-Ivrea-Turin line”.



In detail, the project consists in the electrification of the 66 km long stretch of line between Ivrea and Aosta and involves the construction of three new electrical substations in Donnas, Chatillon and Aosta with the adaptation of the works of art and tunnels along the deals with. The adjustment of the Nus and Hone Bard stations to international standards in terms of accessibility for people with reduced mobility is also envisaged, with the construction of an underpass and overpass, lifts, paths for the visually impaired and raised sidewalks. the completion of the works is expected in 2026.



“Electrification – specifies Rfi – will allow the circulation of fully electric trains, as an alternative or replacement to the current diesel and bimodal trains, allowing greater availability in terms of capacity and an increase in the standards of regularity and punctuality as well as contributing to the pursuit of global strategies for sustainable development”. (HANDLE).

