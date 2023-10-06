Railways Carry 149 Million Passengers During Holiday Transportation Period

Hangzhou Net – October 6, 2023

In a report from the China Railway Group, it was announced that the national railways have successfully transported a total of 149 million passengers since the start of holiday transportation. This remarkable achievement was made possible through the careful organization and coordination of high-speed rail and normal-speed lines, taking into account the travel needs of both long-distance and short-distance passengers.

To fully tap into the transportation potential and increase capacity, the railway department has implemented various measures. These include the addition of temporary passenger trains, the operation of night high-speed trains, multiple trains running simultaneously, and the addition of carriages to normal-speed trains. On average, 11,813 passenger trains have been operated every day.

The railway department has been actively implementing service measures that are convenient and beneficial to passengers, aiming to meet their travel needs to the greatest extent. Since the launch of holiday transportation on September 27, the railways have carried an average of 16.595 million passengers per day. Short-distance passenger flow accounted for 61%, while medium- and long-distance passenger flow accounted for 39%.

One particularly notable day was September 29 when a record high of 20.098 million passengers were sent, marking the highest number of passengers transported in a single day. The railway department also successfully redeemed 9.2 million waitlist tickets and provided 11.47 million tickets through the railway 12306 system, which greatly facilitated ticket purchasing and travel for passengers.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to passenger transportation, the railway department has also prioritized the transportation of holiday supplies and key supplies such as electricity, coal, grain, and cotton. This precise guarantee and prioritization have better served the people’s holiday life.

Overall, the successful transportation of 149 million passengers during the holiday period reflects the efforts and dedication of the railway department in meeting the travel needs of the public. With the implementation of various measures and the prioritization of passenger comfort and convenience, the national railways have demonstrated their capability to handle large passenger volumes and ensure smooth and efficient travel experiences for all.

