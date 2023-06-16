Railways, staff strike by Trenitalia – Abruzzo on Saturday 17 in Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, 16 JUNE – From 9:01 to 16:59 on Saturday 17 June, a strike has been called by Trenitalia personnel in the Abruzzo region, proclaimed by trade unions. Regional trains in Abruzzo and neighboring regions may undergo changes or cancellations. Long-distance trains are not involved. Union action can lead to changes to the service even before it begins and after it ends. Further information on the other web channels of the FS Italiane Group, information offices, customer assistance and ticket offices. Active call center 800 89 20 21. (ANSA).

