(ANSA) – REGGIO CALABRIA, MARCH 20 – The Trenitalia Regionale (FS Italiane Group) has delivered two more Pop trains in Calabria. This brings the Pop trains circulating on the tracks of Calabria to seven, half of the new electric traction trains envisaged by the Service Contract, which will reach 14 trains in 2024. The delivery, it is written in a note, took place “in full compliance with the times established by the Service Contract”.



The two new Pops also travel on the Cosenza – Reggio Calabria, Cosenza-Sapri, Sibari-Cosenza and Melito Porto Salvo -Villa San Giovanni electrified lines.



“The long-term service contracts that the Trenitalia Regional Authority has signed with the individual Regions – continues the note – allow the FS Group company to make important investments that generate positive effects both in the quality of the service offered to travellers, and for the induced on the territory. Technologically advanced and ecological, the new 4-speaker Pops allow 500 people to travel with over 300 seats. The new vehicles are equipped with power outlets for PCs, tablets and mobile phones and LED lighting optimized thanks to the large windows, which allow more natural light to enter. Noise and vibration levels are reduced to a minimum to guarantee an ever more comfortable journey”. (HANDLE).

