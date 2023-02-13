Original title: “Henan is rainy and snowy online, under the influence of cold air”

sunday morning

Overcast over the province

Little Yuxue is online

expected to 14th

Our province will have rainy and snowy weather

Today (13th) there is light snow in the west

Sleet or light snow in the south

There will be light rain and snow in the west on the 14th

affected by cold air

Today (13th) during the day

The province’s northeast or northerly winds are 4 to 5

Gust around level 7

At the same time, the temperature is low

Until the 14th, the highest temperature in most of the province is around 5°C

Today (13th) the highest temperature in some parts of the west is only 1-2 ℃

Under the combined influence of precipitation

Humidity maintenance

In addition, due to the high air humidity

Today (13th) morning

Some counties and cities in the west are foggy

Weather Impact Tips

1. It is necessary to prevent the adverse effects of rain, snow, strong wind and cooling on facility agriculture, animal husbandry greenhouses, and electricity, and pay special attention to the impact of low visibility, rain and snow, and icy roads on traffic travel and Spring Festival travel;

2. The public should pay attention to cold protection and warmth, and indoor heating to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning;

3. It is necessary to pay close attention to the latest weather forecasts, meteorological disaster warning signals and meteorological risk warnings issued by the local meteorological stations, and take precautions.

Finally, a piece of sunshine news

Expected 14-15 days

The rain and snow are gradually ending

Sunny weather will return

Forecast source: Henan Provincial Meteorological Observatory’s forecast at 12 o’clock on February 12, 2023

Weather forecast for the next 7 days

Provincial Weather Forecast

Today (13th), the whole province is cloudy, with light snow in the west and sleet or light snow in the south.

Today (13th) morning, some counties and cities in the west are foggy.

Affected by the cold air, from this afternoon to tomorrow’s daytime, the province’s northeast or northerly winds will be 4 to 5, and the gusts will be around 7.

On the 14th, it was cloudy with light rain and snow in the west; other counties and cities were cloudy and sunny.

On the 15th, the province was cloudy and sunny.

On the 16th, the whole province was cloudy to cloudy, with light rain or sporadic light rain in most counties and cities, and sleet or light snow in the high-altitude mountainous areas in the west.

On the 17th, the province was cloudy and cloudy.

On the 18th, it was cloudy in the southeast with light rain or sporadic light rain; other counties and cities were cloudy.

Zhengzhou, the provincial capital

Today (13th), the cloudy sky will turn cloudy, and the northeast wind will turn from magnitude 4 to northwest wind from magnitude 2 to 3. On the 14th, it was cloudy and sunny.