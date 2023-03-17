Home News Rain brought accidents in Kocaeli: 3 injured – Current News
Chicken, Kocaeli’s Izmit district Yenişehir Mahallesi Istanbul direction side road D100 occurred at the connection. According to the information obtained, the driver M.Ş. 41 RD 991 with his car While driving, he lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into the iron barriers in the central median. The impact of the impact crushed the vehicle like paper. Neighbors who saw the accident To 112 Emergency Call Center informed. Health and police teams were dispatched to the scene upon notification.

Medical teams, who arrived at the scene in a short time, intervened in the vehicle and injured M.Ş., GY and S.Ö. A citizen, on the other hand, protected the injured from the rain with his coat. The injured were taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

While heavy traffic was occurring, citizens removed the barriers that were thrown to the road due to the accident. The policeman has started an investigation about accident.

