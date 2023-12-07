Home » Rain expected this weekend – Telemundo New York (47)
by admin
New York City Braces for Weekend Storm

New York City residents should be prepared for a weekend of unpredictable weather, as a storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

Thursday will mark the last cold day of the week, with temperatures remaining below average and reaching nearly 40 degrees. Friday’s highs are expected to be warmer, with temperatures near 50 degrees during the day. Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with temperatures in the 50s, but the storm is expected to start on Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s rain is predicted to intensify later in the evening and become heavy at times well into the night.

Widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected in the region, which could cause coastal flooding in low-lying and other vulnerable areas. The rain is also expected to persist during the Monday morning commute, especially on Long Island. In addition to the heavy rainfall, winds of over 40 mph are expected, which could result in isolated damage.

Once this system clears, cooler weather is expected for the rest of next week, with sunny conditions. However, highs are not expected to go above 40 degrees until the following weekend, which threatens more rain.

New Yorkers are advised to stay updated on the weather forecast and take necessary precautions, especially during the Monday morning commute. Stay informed and prepared for the unpredictable weather ahead.

