Rain is forecast in different areas of the country for this Thursday

For this Thursday, rains are expected in different areas of El Salvador, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources said in its report.

Meteorologists from the environmental institution specified that the sky, in the morning, is expected to be slightly to partly cloudy, with the probability of isolated rains in the western coastal area.

Starting at noon and during the afternoon, over the central-western volcanic mountain range, the occurrence of rains is probable.

The Environment institution added that at the end of the afternoon, in the northern strip, isolated to scattered rains and storms are expected, which will move over the eastern and central zone of the country, and it is possible that they extend until the early hours of early morning in the western coastal area.

According to experts, developing storms could be accompanied by gusts of wind and electrical activity.

The wind will vary from the Northwest and Northeast, during the morning, then from the Southwest, in the afternoon and night, with speeds between 08 and 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) throughout the period.

Despite these conditions, the atmosphere will be warm during the day, cooling off only at dawn.

According to meteorologists, these conditions are due to troughs in the vicinity of Central America together with the contribution of humidity immersed in the flow from the east, allowing the possibility of isolated rains and storms over the Salvadoran territory.