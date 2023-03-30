Polo Polo attacks the director of Noticias Uno

The discussion between the Afro congressman and the communicator began after the taunts sent by Polo Polo to the India Catalina Award with which Noticias Uno was recognized in Cartagena as the best newscast in national territory.

“The ‘best newscast in the country’, and they are bankrupt, nobody sees them and the audience is plummeting. Tabloids, liars and not very rigorous, that is the category that this fifth-class medium should win”, initially attacked Polo Polo, who soon received a counter-response from Orozco.

“Coming from the insult of this subject, the best newscast in the country, as certified by 14 India Catalina awards, declares itself honored. Terrible for our prestige it would be for such an individual to praise us.” Orozco pointed out before receiving the comment regarding his appearance.